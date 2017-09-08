Islanders Defy Irma’S Wrath

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

WITH islands in the southern Bahamas expected to feel Irma’s wrath late Thursday, many of those residents that defied pleas by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to evacuate their respective areas this week firmly believe that they are in the “best spot” to ride out the storm.

“Looking at the reports, I know for a fact that it is better to be (in Crooked Island) than it is to be in Nassau,” insisted career fisherman and lifelong Crooked Island resident, Robbie “Bob” Gibson, when interviewed by The Tribune via telephone Thursday.

“Nassau will get plenty hell from this storm, but here in Landrail Point, I’m nearly 100 miles off from the eye of the storm. (People) in Nassau are in a big trap now if this storm continues to follow the sea.

“I am a man of the sea, storm follow deep warm water and that means, now, up the Tongue of the Ocean, on the right of Andros and right near New Providence,” Mr Gibson forecast.

Government officials this week stressed that emergency personnel and help will not be available in the southern Bahamas during the immediate impact of Irma. This includes such islands as Crooked Island, Acklins, Mayaguana, Inagua, Long Cay and Ragged Island.

These islands, left devastated two years ago by Hurricane Joaquin, are believed to have more than 300 persons scattered across them today.

These residents, many of them believed to be between the ages of 30 to 55, say they are prepared to ride out this massive storm.

Darcus Moss, another resident of Crooked Island, when reminded yesterday of the state in which the island was left following Joaquin stated firmly: “We survived that, I am sure we can get through this.”

“Joaquin was worse than this or just as bad, since we weathered that, we can get through this. I am sure,” she added.

Ms Moss, who said she and many of her neighbours on Crooked Island have created a WhatsApp group to communicate in the lead up to the storm, yesterday claimed plans are in the works to have all 100 or so remaining residents of Crooked Island ride out the storm at either one of the three hurricane shelters on the island.

“The boat came in two nights ago; plenty of water came, plenty of food. We are in a position to ride this out. We are prepared at all the shelters and ready for what could come,” she told The Tribune.

“We know what people are going to say, but why run and have to come back and face the music, when you can stay here and face the music one time? No one will remain in their home and we are all looking out for each other.”

Ms Moss said only one law enforcement officer stayed behind in Crooked Island. Every other official, including the island administrator, opted to leave earlier this week.

According to reports on the ground, six children of varying ages are still in Crooked Island.

Additionally, a 90-year-old man opted to stay on the island despite several requests for him to leave.

Similar cases were reported in Inagua, Mayaguana, Long Cay and in Acklins.

One resident in Acklins told The Tribune that religious beliefs gave her the confidence she needed to stay home.

Another resident in Mayaguana said she couldn’t stomach the idea of leaving her home and not knowing if all would be okay.

Attempts to reach MICAL MP Miriam Emmanuel yesterday were unsuccessful.

Records show that 1,223 persons were evacuated from the southern Bahamas, inclusive of Ragged Island before the arrival of Hurricane Irma.