Mp Acts To Dispel Shelter Stigma

CENTREVILLE MP Reece Chipman and his family will weather Hurricane Irma in a designated shelter in his constituency, a press release from the politician announced.

Mr Chipman said he wants to show area residents the seriousness of this storm and also to get rid of the stigma of shelters only being used by the less fortunate.

Mr Chipman and his family will check into the hurricane shelter at Church of God of Prophecy on East Street at 5pm Friday.

“This is important to show residents the seriousness of category five Hurricane Irma,” Mr Chipman said in a press release. “Without constituents, there will be no Centreville so please heed all warnings and get to a storm shelter.”

“This storm has been described as one of the worst ever and many people are depending on me, therefore we are not taking any chances. Not only will I have first hand information with regards to the impact of Irma on Centreville, but my experience will be that of the people of the Centreville community.

“During this time, we can speak to concerned citizens and hopefully there is an opportunity to read and play with the children. I am about representing the community I am from and about helping where I can. (Ministry of) Social Services and National Security (officials) will be present for signing in and management purposes. Residents should take this opportunity for Bible study, praise and worship and simply to thank God for all his goodness and mercies.

“What an opportunity to change mindsets. Shelters are not about being less fortunate, they are about safety and community. Thanks to Pastor Hanna and his wife for accommodating our community,” Mr Chipman said.

He added that his constituency office has made contact with Bahamas Waste to do emergency garbage collection around the community. The Centreville office has also been in contact with the Ministry of Works and Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) to aid in the trimming of low lying tree limbs throughout the community, he said.

He said Centreville constituency workers have canvassed the area to ensure debris was removed.