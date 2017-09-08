Shelters - All Open From Noon Friday.

All remaining emergency shelters opened at 12 noon today, to accommodate residents who might have to evacuate their homes due to severe flooding.

The shelters in the Southern Bahamas were activated on Thursday for residents who decided to remain on those islands.

Captain Stephen Russell, Director of NEMA advised residents at risk of flooding should take advantage of shelters or other accommodations at higher levels.

Storm surge of 15-20 feet and rainfall 8 – 10 inches are expected to produce severe flooding in low-lying areas.

Residents living near coastal communities are being advised that if their homes are in flood-prone areas, to seek the nearest hurricane shelter or seek higher grounds.