Morton Salt Facilities On Inagua Damaged

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

MORTON Salt, the largest employer in Inagua, sustained “extensive” roof damage as a result of Hurricane Irma’s powerful winds.

Inagua was among the southern islands in The Bahamas first affected by Irma last Thursday. At the time, the hurricane was a category five, registering 185mph winds.

While Royal Bahamas Defence Force marines and Royal Bahamas Police Force officers were unable to gain access to the property to assess the damage, island administrator Julita Ingraham confirmed yesterday the roof of Morton’s facilities on the island was seriously damaged.

Ms Ingraham declined further comment until she is able to return home and assess the damage with Morton Salt officials.

On Friday, it was suggested that many homes in Inagua sustained some degree of roof damage. This was confirmed by Police Superintendent James Moss.

Supt Moss said based on his initial tour of the island Friday evening, roofs were lost and the Inagua All-Age School had severe damage.

He told The Tribune on Friday: “Several structures, including the school, have lost sections of their roof. The issue at the school is of major concern. Based on what I could see, the administration block and several of the classrooms have sustained extensive roof damage.

“There is some concerns at other places, mainly Morton Salt, but we are unable to clarify what exactly happened or the extent of it.”