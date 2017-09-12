Brave And Democracy

EDITOR, The Tribune.
I read with great interest Brave Davis’ promise to appoint a Constitutional Reform Committee to look into the deficiencies of the PLP’s constitution.
Should Davis succeed in reforming the PLP’s constitution putting it on all fours with the Constitution of The Commonwealth then he would have done more for Democracy in The Bahamas than his predecessor Perry Gladstone Christie.
THE WATCHMAN
Nassau,
August, 2017.
