Deluge! Nassau Hit By Flooding

As of Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Flooding in Nassau by Tribune242

photo

photo

After experiencing almost no rain during Hurricane Irma, Nassau was hit by a torrential downpour yesterday which flooded the streets and caused chaos on the roads.

Photos: Jamie "JTrain" Peterson

