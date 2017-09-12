Deluge! Nassau Hit By Flooding

After experiencing almost no rain during Hurricane Irma, Nassau was hit by a torrential downpour yesterday which flooded the streets and caused chaos on the roads.
Photos: Jamie "JTrain" Peterson
