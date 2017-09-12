Small Family Island Model ‘Unsustainable’

Smaller Family Islands must embrace a new development model to prevent the Government from being saddled with an “unsustainable” storm repair bill every few years.
Pedro Rolle, the Exuma Chamber of Commerce’s president, told Tribune Business that the Bahamian taxpayer was currently having to cover multi-million dollar infrastructure restoration costs for sparsely-populated Out Islands every few years.
To reduce these costs, which typically involve roads, utilities and other reconstruction, Mr Rolle suggested the Government require residents of thinly-populated islands to live in just one settlement.
“The whole issue of these hurricanes, how they impact our nation and what goes on every year, should it force us to focus on how we develop our smaller islands,” Mr Rolle asked.
“It’s impossible for the Government every two years to invest millions of dollars to repair the infrastructure of those islands not as populated as others.”
That refers to the fact that many of the islands hardest-hit by Hurricane Irma, namely Ragged Island, Acklins and Inagua, are the same as those which were pummeled by Hurricane Joaquin in October 2015 - less than two years.
Joaquin’s repair bill was pegged at around $105 million, much of it relating to public infrastructure such as roads, docks and government buildings. Yet the sparsely-populated nature of those islands means the Government will never enjoy a return on such investment at a time when the Public Treasury is increasingly strained by the Bahamas’ fiscal crisis.
Many residents live in small, scattered communities that have to be linked by miles of roads and utilities, adding to the taxpayer’s burden.
“Maybe it’s time to consider, if people are going to live on Mayaguana, Acklins, that they live in a single community,” Mr Rolle told Tribune Business. “I really think the situation is unsustainable.
“They need to consider saying to people: ‘We’ll compensate you for your property, give you land, but we have to rethink with some of these Family Islands’. It’s just crazy. But that’s the way it is now.”
Mr Rolle said Exuma fared much better than expected during Irma, adding: “We had minimal amounts of rain, so the fear I had about the impact to farming did not materialise. That’s a blessing.”
He had told Tribune Business last week that Exuma’s farming progress could be washed “down the drain” if Irma scores a direct hit on the island.
Exuma had enjoyed its best year for agriculture since Mr Rolle returned to the island six years ago, with farmers enjoying bumper crops and growing new vegetables, but the Chamber president had expressed concerns the young could quickly desert the sector again if Irma’s wind and rain washed away seeds and crops already planted.
However, minor damage to some roofs and power outages in isolated communities was the most Exuma had to cope with.
Mr Rolle said Irma-related economic losses would come from visitors who were forced to cut short their vacations, as Sandals and other properties evacuated them from the island.
“Prior to the hurricane, Sandals and most of the hotels would have shipped out most of their guests,” he told Tribune Business. “The impact really is that persons who would have been here, their stay was cut short. And those persons intending to come didn’t come.
“From that perspective the economy was impacted, but these are things we can’t help; we have to live with that. Hopefully those persons who put off their holidays can reschedule. I know Sandals’ team have gone back in to open up the place, with a view to turning everything back to normal - or as normal as possible.”
Mr Rolle said that had Irma scored a direct hit on Exuma, the island would likely still be seeking “handouts” some six months later.
“I’m not even talking about what happened in Barbuda and the Leeward Islands,” he added, “but if we were impacted to the extent of Turks & Caicos we’d still be trying to gather our economy and ourselves up for the next six months.
“If we had any hit in Exuma near to what Turks & Caicos got, we’d be struggling and seeking handouts.”
Mr Rolle said such an impact, particularly if it affected Sandals and Exuma’s resorts, would cost the island the winter 2017-2018 tourism season and place its economy “a year behind”.
Comments
OldFort2012 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Spot on. Give them Crown Land and building materials on Exuma or Long Island. If they want to stay on those God Forsaken rocks, they should be on their own.
Chucky 47 minutes ago
Be more rude, could yah? You live in a subdivision that is essentially a former swamp, rock level generally below high water level, filled with limestone over a layer of mud. You will get your turn one day, and your house will be sitting on the few piles it's built on with everything else around it gone.
You sound like our typical Jacka## citizens who hides behind the wall throwing stones.
sheeprunner12 46 minutes ago
This is a typical asinine Nassau-centric idea ........ These islands have been settled for almost 400 years and every person living in Nassau can claim that they own a piece of land on a Family Island ........ What is so wrong is that the Nassau-based government has intentionally depopulated the Out Islands over the past 60 years by taking their natural and human resources and not allowing them to OWN their islands ....... what we need is a real municipal system of local government that can control its own taxes and income. For example, how much money does the government invest in these islands as compared to what taxes they raise???? ..... Long Island, Inagua, San Salvador can sustain themselves on their tax base, but the government puts little back through local government.
Well_mudda_take_sic 16 minutes ago
Inagua, Mayaguana, Ragged Island and Acklins should be declared national wild life preserves unfit for human inhabitants. The entirety of these islands belongs under the control The Bahamas National Trust as a matter of national policy with the understanding that the Bahamas Government will play no role whatsoever in the fitness of these islands for human inhabitants, period! Re-building the infrastructure of these hurricane prone islands every several years to support their very small populations is prohibitively expensive and, frankly, endangers our entire nation by putting its financial well-being at grave risk.
sheeprunner12 1 minute ago
The Haitians, Jamaicans, Dominicans and Cubans will be licking their lips soon!!!!!!!!!! ........... Free islands to settle in The Bahamas!!!!!!!!!!
Economist 16 minutes ago
The problem has been that the government repair and capital jobs have been given to political cronies. The result is very poor workmanship which falls apart when the very next storm comes around. Add to this that the bill to government is inflated.
Result: Sub par work at great expense. Give the work to someone who can do it properly and the cost will not be as much in the long run.
Why should those on a small island suffer because of political corruption.
Bonefishpete 8 minutes ago
Foreigners, There I said the dirty word. Just maybe offer Crown Land in the far south Islands to Foreigners, Especially Floridians that would rebuild Ragged Island. Get over the Bahamas for Bahamians and offer to allow US residents fast and simple building permits and residency papers. Allow owner built houses and owner work permits. I'd be on the first plane into Duncan Town.
sheeprunner12 3 minutes ago
What will Minnis do now?????? Will he follow the same old model of making assessments, giving out sweet contracts and doing very little to make tangible changes to how the islands can develop better resilient plans to withstand the threats of natural disasters????? ....... Where is the new town planning schemes to develop better ports and infrastructure???? ...... How can the islands survive when the main government buildings are more than 70 years old???? ...... when the docks are obsolete????? ....... when the airports are in swamps??? ....... when the roads are on the coastline????? ......... when the hurricane shelters are hazards?????? ........ when the power and phone systems have no built-in backup systems???? ...... when there is no potable water storage systems????? .......... when there is no heavy equipment to clear roads and ports?????? ........... when there is little structured local crisis leadership?????? ....... These are the issues that Minnis must address ......... Not talk nonsense about evacuation and resettlement
