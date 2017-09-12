Two Accused Of Robbery

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were arraigned yesterday in connection with an armed robbery that took place on September 7.

Reginald Bridgewater Jr, 32, of Norfolk Avenue, Mackey Street, and Torriano Smith, 27, of South Beach, were both charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on one count each of armed robbery.

Bridgewater was charged with a separate count of receiving.

It is alleged that on the day in question, both men robbed Mark Rolle of two silver Alcatel cell phones valued at $270 each; a black Toyota vehicle key valued at $150; a Bahamian driver’s licence valued at $25; a Bahamian National Insurance Board card valued at $10; two Scotiabank visa debit cards valued at $10 each; a Jamaican credit union card valued at $50, and $700 in cash.

Bridgewater was further charged with dishonestly receiving all of these items minus the two cell phones and the $700 in cash between September 7 and September 9.

Neither man was required to enter a plea to any of the charges. The matter was adjourned to October 16 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.