Double Shooting Leaves Gb Man Dead

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ONE man is dead and another is in hospital following a shooting in the Freeport area on Monday morning.

According to police reports, officers received a call around midnight of gunshots being fired in the Garden Villas area and officers were dispatched to investigate.

ASP Terecita Pinder said officers discovered two men with gunshot injuries to the body. She said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

The victim’s identity has not been released by police and investigations are continuing into the island’s ninth homicide. The killing marked the 98th murder for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Police are appealing to anyone with information who can assist with their investigation to call 242-350-3107 through 12, 911/919 or call the nearest police station.

