Fox Hill Student, 16, Shot Dead

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

AN 11th grade Government High School student was shot multiple times and killed late Tuesday night while hanging out with persons in the back of his Fox Hill home.

The killing took place shortly before midnight and would have been the 99th for the year according to The Tribune’s records. However, a high ranking Royal Bahamas Police Force source said some outstanding cases have recently been classified by police as murders, taking the murder count to 101 for the year.

Police said they received reports that gunshots were heard in the Brice Street area off Fox Hill Road around 11.30pm. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the lifeless body of a male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

“When we got there, there was a young chap with apparent gunshot wounds about the body and at this time we do not know the motive,” said Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, officer-in-charge of the Central Detective Unit.

“The only thing we can say is that relatives heard the shots to the rear of their house. When the gunshots stopped, they looked outside and saw one of their relatives was shot. We are still investigating to determine what happened and why this young man was the subject of that homicide.”

Police have not officially identified the victim but The Tribune understands he is 16-year-old Jeffery Wright of Brice Street.

Meanwhile, police are still on the hunt for the person responsible for an early morning shooting on Friday that left one man dead and another man in hospital.

The shooting took place shortly after 7am off South Street.

According to police, two men were standing in front of an abandoned house near Hospital Lane, when a man armed with a handgun approached them and fired several shots at them before fleeing the area on foot in an unknown direction.

One of the men died on the scene, the other was taken to hospital where he remains in serious, but stable condition. Police have not identified the deceased victim, but The Tribune understands he is Delano Frazer.

Anyone with information on any of these homicides is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.