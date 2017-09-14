Ragged Islanders On Grand Bahama Launch Relief Effort For Their Home

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FOLLOWING the massive devastation on Ragged Island, descendants of the community who live in Grand Bahama are organising a hurricane relief effort to get essential items, as well as building materials to those persons on the tiny southern island ravaged by Hurricane Irma.

They plan to send their first shipment, consisting of care packages of food, by Friday.

Elkenny Lockhart, president of the Ragged Island Cultural and Heritage Association (RICHA), said it is important that they assist their fellow Ragged Islanders during “this very tragic times in their lives”.

He compared the destruction to an incident he said occurred 57 years ago when Hurricane Donna hit the island and caused serious damage.

“It was a difficult time back then, and I was about 13 years old,” Mr Lockhart recalled. “We can’t thank God enough for his blessings that there was no loss of life or injuries. We give God thanks for his wonderful mercies that He has kept us all, particularly our families in Ragged Island.”

Of the 60 to 70 people who lived on Ragged Island, about 18-21 persons stayed behind to ride out the storm while others had been evacuated to New Providence.



Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis saw the damage first hand on Monday and said that all remaining residents should have to leave due to the massive destruction and health risks, while the government plans to rebuild the island.

Descendants of Duncan Town gathered for a special meeting in Freeport on Tuesday evening to organise assistance for those residents who are determined to stay and rebuild.





Mr Lockhart said the association’s members have decided to immediately send out care packages of food and toiletries by Friday.

Next week, RICHA plans to send bulk items on pallets on a barge which is scheduled to arrive sometime next week to pick up BTC’s utility poles.

“So, we are also soliciting donations from Ragged Islanders and friends of Ragged Islanders to assist us in helping our family members get them over this tough and stressful time.

“Our appeal is to everyone out here in the Grand Bahama community to come forth and give us a hand, whether a monetary donation or donation of building supplies,” he said. “Whatever you give will be thankfully received and applied to the efforts to rebuild Duncan Town, Ragged Island.”

Mr Lockhart said that the group is also liaising and working with its sister association in New Providence which will be forming a special rebuild committee.

He said the group has committed to the rebuilding efforts for some five years.

He said he has lots of respect for his cousin Edward Lockhart who, according to reports, managed to survive all alone on one of the Ragged Island cays he has called home.

“He is in good spirits, but anybody who knows Edward knows that he is always in good spirits. He is 77 years old, and I have a lot of respect for him, and I wish I could do that myself.”

Mr Lockhart is confident that Ragged Island will be rebuilt and become once again the jewel of the south.

“I will spend a lot of time visiting, and hopefully my brothers and I will get our homestead rebuild so we can share in the beauty of Ragged Island, which has some of the most beautiful beaches in The Bahamas,” he said.