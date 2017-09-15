A Comic's View: Mitchell Skating On Ice

By Inigo 'Naughty' Zenicazelaya

Recently, PLP Senator and former Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell has come under harsh criticism, in the dailies, the talk show circuit and of course social media.

FIESTY FRED -

It's seems lately Mr.Mitchell is on thin ice socially.

Mainly for his post election pro PLP “we aren't done yet” rhetoric, and “don't give up the fight” rants.

Throw in his constant playing of the blame game, the race card and finger pointing at the likes of previous FNM administrations, QC Fred Smith, Dame Joan Sawyer, the media, QC Fred Smith, the present FNM administration, QC Fred Smith , social media, and did I mention QC Fred Smith.

It's comical how Mr.Mitchell somehow holds QC Fred Smith responsible, for all of the discomfort and failings in his life.

Obviously Mr. Mitchell is spin doctoring, and deflecting with his recent remarks in his feigned attempts at keeping the PLP relevant.

SHOCKED AND AWED -

So, while I was having my usual

Face Book glance the other day, I came across a video release from

Mr. Mitchell that was posted on the Politics in Review page on Face Book.

After watching, I must agree with Mr. Mitchell in certain aspects of his commentary.

Yes if there is a heightened crime element in a particular constituency, with extenuating circumstances, then yes, I agree an intensified police presence is required.

Additional officers must be integrated into the existing ranks of the police station in that area, to help quell the spike in violent crimes.

However, I'm sure residents of Bain Town, Kemp Road, Nassau Village, Pinewood just to name a few of the other hot spot areas for violent crimes, feel the same way.

Now here's the quandary, is there enough manpower on the RBPF to accolades all areas at once effectively?

The jury is still out in that one.

Which brings me to the second point of agreement with Mr. Mitchell, the FNM at this moment doesn't have an effective crime strategy in place, and seem to be dragging their feet coming up with one.

Or was the only crime strategy the FNM prepared was for corruption?

THE IRONY OF IT ALL -

Now what I do find comical, is the fact that Mr. Mitchell seems to be in denial about all the atrocious acts of violence, especially gang related homicides, that occurred over the past five years, in the same constituency while he was MP.

Also very laughable in this whole saga, is that the PLP had no effective plan nor strategy for crime either.

The murder rate over the past five years during the previous PLP administration, tells the sordid tale.

Yet Mr. Mitchell seems not to recall those figures.

Maybe it's temporary amnesia?

So sadly, in this instance Peter is no better than Paul. Now, bearing that in mind, perhaps less finger pointing and more collaboration from the current Government and Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition moving forward, will be the catalyst to an effective plan to combat crime, effectively.

SMOKE AND MIRRORS -

After reading a story in Thursday's Tribune, regarding audits looking into the operations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ embassies, consulate general offices and a permanent mission, the results are staggering, rife with "excessive” overtime pay, “exorbitant” spending and uncollected revenue, among a myriad of other irregularities.

The most egregious error in all of this, came from Bahamas Embassy in Washington, DC.

Where the ambassador’s chauffeur was paid $46,883.13 in overtime during a three-year period from 2014 to 2016.

But wait there's more, during the same time frame, the Bahamas Consulate General’s office in DC, the messenger/driver received overtime amounting to $21,534.92.

Unbelievable, but true!!

I'd much rather hear what 'Dread Fred' has to say about this, than that tired political 'victim' angle he's trying to sell.

THE ICEMAN-

As cold as ice, without fear of retribution Auditor General Terrance Bastian, must be commended for a job well done.

Keep digging, sir, I'm sure you will find much more.

Now to get that FOIA implemented properly, so all of Mr. Bastian's findings can be revealed.

But alas, FIOA for the time being seems to be another empty FNM campaign promise.

Until next week, be safe Bahamas.