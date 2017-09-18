Updated: Hurricane Maria Gathering Strength

Monday morning UPDATE: In the eastern Caribbean, Hurricane Maria is intensifying. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm now has top winds of 110 mph (175 kph) and is about 85 miles (135 kilometres) east of Martinique and set to become a major hurricane in coming hours. A hurricane warning has now been issued for St. Lucia.

The Miami-based hurricane centere says Maria is expected to move across the Leeward Islands late Monday.

Tropical Storm Maria has formed in the Atlantic and is forecast to strengthen. It could potentially pose a threat to the Bahamas towards the end of next week.

On Saturday evening, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph). It was located about 620 miles east southeast of the Lesser Antilles and was heading west at 20 mph (31 kph). A slower west-northwest motion is expected over the next couple of days.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat.

Maria is expected to be a hurricane as it approaches the Leeward Islands on Monday.

Maria could also affect the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by mid-week as a dangerous major hurricane, and hurricane watches could be issued for these islands as early as Sunday.