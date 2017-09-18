Updated: Hurricane Maria Gathering Strength

Monday morning UPDATE: In the eastern Caribbean, Hurricane Maria is intensifying. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm now has top winds of 110 mph (175 kph) and is about 85 miles (135 kilometres) east of Martinique and set to become a major hurricane in coming hours. A hurricane warning has now been issued for St. Lucia.
The Miami-based hurricane centere says Maria is expected to move across the Leeward Islands late Monday.
Tropical Storm Maria has formed in the Atlantic and is forecast to strengthen. It could potentially pose a threat to the Bahamas towards the end of next week.
On Saturday evening, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph). It was located about 620 miles east southeast of the Lesser Antilles and was heading west at 20 mph (31 kph). A slower west-northwest motion is expected over the next couple of days.
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat.
Maria is expected to be a hurricane as it approaches the Leeward Islands on Monday.
Maria could also affect the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by mid-week as a dangerous major hurricane, and hurricane watches could be issued for these islands as early as Sunday.
Comments
sheeprunner12 23 hours, 52 minutes ago
When this Cat3 storm passes through the SE Bahamas again ........ will Minnis evacuate these islands again?????? ........... especially after the debacle of the past few days at the church with the ignorant Acklins people???????
Well_mudda_take_sic 22 hours, 19 minutes ago
Only a foolish government would continue encouraging settlements on our most southern islands, i.e. Aklins, Inagua, Mayaguana, Crooked Island, etc. Continuing to redevelop and rebuild the infrastructure of these very hurricane prone islands after each and every major hurricane is the absolute height of lunacy. The insanity here is only matched by Minnis and KP reinstating our country's participation with other Caribbean nations in a regional hurricane insurance policy, the terms of which have us paying an exorbitant premium in relation to the maximum claim benefit we could ever expect to receive. And only after paying the premium does Minnis and KP come to their senses and then seek to renegotiate the terms of the hurricane insurance policy with the insurer and other participating Caribbean countries. Minnis and KP are proving themselves to be real dunces!
sheeprunner12 20 hours, 59 minutes ago
Well Genius ........ What do we do with ONE THIRD of our country????......... If you want to abandon MICAL today with 2000 Bahamians, next it will be Long Island, Rum Cay, San Salvador and Cat Island ....... After all, they only account for 5,000 citizens ...... This suggestion that you advance is so asinine and geo-politically impractical - that it is almost laughable.
C2B 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
Is one third of the country or only 5000 citizens? You can't have it both ways depending on which hyperbolic argument you are making. If foolish people want to rebuild their homes every year or two, let them. The government (you and I) should not pay for this.
