40% Of Users Disconnected Now Hook Up Illegally

NEARLY half of Bahamas Power and Light’s disconnected customers are reconnected illegally by paying “bribes” to employees, a problem officials are hoping to rectify by launching a new automated system within a year, BPL Chairwoman Darnell Osborne told The Tribune.
Ms Osborne said she could not quantify the financial loss to BPL from the illegal hook ups, but said it is “significant.”
“Forty per cent of disconnected customers at BPL are reconnected unauthorised (by) paying off people,” she told The Tribune. “We are planning for this year, a software system called Advanced Metering Infrastructure, the AMI Project. What that will do is be a critical tool in terms of cracking down on the ability to have unauthorised reconnections based on bribes for reconnections of that sort.”
She said based on the current system, employees performing the illegal connections are rarely caught by officials. Thus, the problem has been allowed to flourish.
“Sometimes (we catch them) but because the system is old and labour intensive, it’s not caught (frequently),” she said.
She said with automation and a more advanced system, it will be easier to track who is disconnected from the grid and if they are put back on the system illegally and by whom.
The proposed AMI system is a priority item on BPL’s capital projects agenda.
In September 2014, then Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) Executive Chairman Leslie Miller told the House of Assembly the state-owned utility provider lost $5m to $7m per year due to illegal hook ups.
BPL has grabbed headlines over the past few months after it was revealed police were investigating a theft of some $2m from the company.
Ernst and Young was contracted to perform an audit into the scheme, initially said to be a five-month long fraud.
In 2016, the Christie administration signed a management services with American company PowerSecure to manage the electricity provider.
BPL then became a wholly owned subsidiary of BEC.
DDK 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
I wonder if it ever occurred to BPL Chairwoman Darnell Osborne that those BEC personnel responsible for this illegal act should be terminated?
On another note, when do we learn whether the various government departments are paying their bills to BEC? I suspect they are not. Government staff have long gone to work during the day in sweaters and jackets in the middle of the sweltering summers and the air-conditioning is left piping all night long. It is all part of the misplaced feeling of entitlement and total lack of responsibility for the country that pays the salaries of the civil servants.
tell_it_like_it_is 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
Hold on though... this BEC official seems like they are speaking with pride about the 40% paying bribes to staff! What kind of lousy management is this? What other sensible company in The Bahamas will sit idly by and allow almost half their revenue to be siphoned away by CRIMINAL employees. AM I MISSING SOMETHING HERE?
John 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
I saw the police came and put some people out of their apartment for non payment of rent. Court ordered eviction The evicted tenants just took their clothes and left everything else in the yard where it was put. They just didn't have anywhere to take their furniture. Eventually people came through the night and toted off most of the stuff. The rain came and destroyed what was left. So now a family must start ove with only the clothes on their backs. Electricity is still a luxury for many.
Naughtydread 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
So what do you suggest John, that the landlord just allow these people to live in their apartment rent free? What exactly are you getting at? The days of handouts are over, in order to thrive one must actually work and pay their bills.
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
Between the elite list and this it's no wonder Nassau's electricity supply is so incredibly unreliable.
Sad thing is it looks like the new government isn't the least bit concerned in stabilising Nassau's power supply. You guys are going to be dealing with this for years.....
baldbeardedbahamian 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
This is just too funny, I am going to sell my shares in BPL, Oh, that's right, I can't 'cos my government owns then for me. Can we drain even more money from the NIB investment fund to buy them a new decent generator to play with? The current toys are getting old and worn out. I heard that there is a French firm that makes generators and also gives decent sized kickbacks.
