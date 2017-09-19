Cabinet Alert Over Fake Cash Grants

THE Cabinet Office has advised the public to be on the alert about a “cash grant” scam involving fraudsters who are circulating erroneous information they claim is from Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis about a programme to help persons who are down on their luck.

According to the Cabinet Office, fraudsters claim the programme will “improve the standard of living for those persons paying bills, buying a home, starting their own business, going to school, even helping to raise children.”

The Cabinet Office said Dr Minnis is not aware of any such programme nor has he recommended any person or group to receive benefits from such a scheme.

“This information is without foundation and patently false,” the Cabinet Office said. “The public should exercise extreme caution when sending personal information, and should not respond to such requests, which are unverified and bogus. This matter has been referred to law enforcement authorities.”