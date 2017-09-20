Man Accused Over Pinewood Killing

By NICO SCAVELLA

A 38-year-old man was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with the shooting death of another man in the Pinewood area earlier this month.

Edward Butler, of Catherine Avenue, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with one count of murder in connection with the September 4 death.

It is alleged that on September 4, Butler murdered Elton Hanna.

According to initial police reports, shortly before 11pm on September 4, a man had just pulled up to his home on Croton Street, Pinewood Gardens, when the occupants of a dark coloured vehicle pulled up and shot him before speeding off.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition. He later died, according to police.

Butler was not required to plead to the charge. Instead he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS). The case was adjourned to November 3 at 10am for service of a voluntary bill of indictment to go before the Supreme Court.