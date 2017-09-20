Powersecure And Bpl End Business Relationship

PowerSecure and Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) agreed to ‘amicably’ sever their business relationship as of Monday, September 18.
Works Minister Desmond Bannister made the revelation to the business community this morning during a “Meet The Minister” Power Breakfast at the British Colonial Hilton.
“In the period ending July 25, 2017, BPL has spent some $9,198,738.68 with PowerSecure. We shall have much time to reflect on the value of this investment,” said Mr Bannister.
He added: “Whilst PowerSecure undoubtedly meant well, there is much to be said for cultural knowledge. Placing an otherwise successful entity in the midst of an alien culture generally operates to the detriment of both.
“There is also much to be said for familiarity with business norms, and for immunisation from local political influence. I have every confidence that this new board satisfies both of those tests in a manner that will enure to the benefit of BPL and the Bahamian populace.”
PowerSecure, now a part of Southern Company, had held a five-year operating agreement, which it signed in early 2016. That agreement provided provided for a maximum $25 million payout. It was signed in early 2016. Since taking the helm, PowerSecure’s efforts at restructuring the cash-strapped utility provider has been marred by island-wide power outages in the capital and on some Family Islands. Electricity bills have also increased under PowerSecure’s management.
OldFort2012 7 hours, 11 minutes ago
Let me translate this for you: "When you place normal best business practice into an environment where every single person is corrupt, you tend to find that they corrupt the best business practice and nothing of value gets achieved.That is why we have decided not to pay them any more, but to loot the money we would have given them ourselves, in the decades old Bahamian tradition." Now watch the net worth of the Bannister family shoot up by $9m per year while he is Minister. Minus kickbacks to other politicians, of course.
Reality_Check 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
THE 'LEGAL RISK' STRAW THAT BROKE THE CAMEL'S BACK:
Repost from yesterday: It is now quite clear that key senior officials of PowerSecure were engaged in serious illegal acts to the extent the secret list of "do not disconnect" elites has on it Bahamas government officials responsible for negotiating, entering into and later varying the terms of the BPL/BEC management contract. PowerSecure's misconduct in this matter is tantamount to having bribed various officials of a foreign government by wrongfully and illegally granting them outrageously generous credit and other privileges they should not have received under the terms of the contractual relationship. The quid pro quo was PowerSecure's ability to maintain and occasionally vary for its benefit its highly lucrative contractual relations with BPL/BEC. Carl Bethel as our Attorney General should be filing a formal complaint under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act with appropriate officials of the U.S. Government - The Department of State and the Office of the U.S. Attorney General . It is unfathomable that any reputable U.S. corporation in its dealings with a foreign government would allow such a "secret list of elite", largely comprised of politically exposed persons, to be kept.
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 47 minutes ago
And so far The Tribune has only received 'a partial list' of the "do not disconnect" politicians and politically connected 'elites'. Minnis needs to once again be reminded that on many occasions during the last general election campaign he promised that his government would set the gold standard for transparency. WELL MR. PM, WE THE PEOPLE NEED MUCH MORE SUNSHINE THAN YOU HAVE SO FAR BEEN WILLING TO PROVIDE!
DDK 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
Keep up the pressure Mudda!
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
Wow! Only one year into the five-year $25 million contract and already $9.2 million has been spent. At that rate BPL would have paid PowerSecure $46 million by the end of the five year contract! Obviously the original contract was varied in a way that would have proved to be exceptionally lucrative to PowerSecure in the aftermath of each and every hurricane to hit the Bahamas. PowerSecure clearly knew that it had the upper hand in dealing with and taking advantage of the highly corrupt Christie-led PLP government.
concernedcitizen 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Not really , what do you think top PLP were getting in US dollars in a US bank from PowerSecure ,,both PowerSecure and the top of the Christie lead government were reaping in the benefits on the backs of the average Bahamian .Wherever B Bethel goes there is a skim for the top of the PLP ,Pindling /Christie lead faction paid in foreign currency ,usually US . They did not trick Christie it was a well oiled looting of the Bahamian public , w a way for PGC etc to get US dollars ..
Sickened 6 hours, 25 minutes ago
I still want to see the PowerSecure agreement and their million dollar plan!
DDK 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
Three cheers!
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 15 minutes ago
There is nothing to thank these greedy, lousy foreigners for ........ or the PLP sell-outs
TalRussell 6 hours ago
Comrades, What is this?
proudloudandfnm 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
I wanna know how much kickback the PLP got with this incredibly stupid deal...
jackbnimble 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
I was just about to post the exact comment.
Man aren't you glad that crooked crew didn't get back in?? Bunch of sellouts!
The_Oracle 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
The "foreign corrupt Governments" rule or law is a U.S. law, designed to prevent U.S. corporate involvement with foreign Governments. I doubt that will come into play as "BPL" gave credit, not Power secure. I seriously doubt they exposed themselves to a law with teeth! However, There is no way anyone from Government ever told Power Secure the truth about BEC, truths which would have obviously been discovered once engaged. Had they done so, they probably would have never signed on. The real question is, what are we going to revert to? Leslie Miller? Maybe in 5 years if Bannister doesn't get busy cleaning shop. The rot runs deep.
Reality_Check 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
You need to familiarize yourself with key provisions of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. PowerSecure effectively had day-to-day operational control of BPL through the terms of its contractual arrangements with BPL and the Bahamas government. PowerSecure did nothing to do away with the "do not disconnect" list because it did not want to jeopardize its lucrative contactual relationship. It seems PowerSecure knowingly participated in the wrongful and illegal granting of financial favours to officials of a foreign government via BPL, an entity that it managed, in order secure and maintain that lucrative business relationship. Under U.S. law, that could be a big problem for the officials concerned at both PowerSecure and its ultimate parent company.
The_Oracle 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
Quite possible Reality-Check, and I'm sure legal minds could argue it either way.
John 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Seems like another foreign company walking away with "all the meat."
John 13 minutes ago
Yet ya'' say Bahamians are corrupt, incompetent, lazy among other things. Yet look how much millions (including the elaborate false check scam) BPL can walk away from BEC with leaving that corporation more cripple and dysfunctional. Cry shame!
