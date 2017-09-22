Commonwealth War Graves Commission Praises Nassau War Cemetery

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE Commonwealth War Graves Commission on Friday, toured and commended the state of the much-improved Nassau War Cemetery following a multi-year restoration effort at the site.

CWGC Secretary General, Retired Brigadier General David Kettle, who led a group from the CWGC’s Canadian agency, in an interview with The Tribune said he was “abundantly pleased” by the state of the property, formerly known as the Royal Air Force Cemetery.

The property, which contains the graves of 46 British and five Canadian airmen and the Nassau Memorial, a monument that commemorates the lives of seven British and two Canadian servicemen, has been under the care and maintenance of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) since 1973 following a post-Independence agreement between the Bahamian and British governments.

Ret Brigadier Kettle told The Tribune that efforts by regional extensions of the CWGC and local stakeholders were critical in improving the state of the “significant” site.

The Nassau War Cemetery, located between Farrington Road and Maxwell Lane, is the only Commonwealth War Grave site in the Americas operated exclusively by the CWGC.

According to the organisation’s records, there are 2100 veteran grave plots across North, Central and South America. Those plots are located in either public or private cemeteries; meaning all maintenance is handled by private companies or public operators.

“The site here in Nassau is completely the responsibility of the CWGC,” Ret Brigadier Kettle said. “We’ve invested maybe $30,000 on improving the property here,”

Ret Brigadier Kettle, a second generation veteran, also revealed a sentimental connection to the New Providence gravesite.

“My dad during the Second World War flew out of Nassau and many of his friends are buried in Nassau War Cemetery,” he added. “So for me, there is an added level of responsibility. I want to ensure that the best we have to offer is on display here because it is such an important site, personally and for the organization.”

The cemetery has been under the care and maintenance of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) since 1973 following a post-Independence agreement between the Bahamas and British governments.

Despite the agreement, however, the cemetery had been neglected in recent years and had fallen into disrepair. However, with new funding from the CWGC, a major renovation project was completed in 2014. A local firm, the Installers Company, co-owned by Peter Bates and Greg Curtis, has the maintenance contract.

Responsibility for the Nassau War Cemetery was transferred from the CWGC Head Office in Maidenhead, near London, to its Canadian agency in Ottawa five years ago.

The CWGC on Friday, in addition to meeting with the Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation (AMMC) met with the Minister of Works Desmond Bannister and Ministry of Works Permanent Secretary Colin Higgs.

The group also met with representatives of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and British Legion respectively.

Ret Brigadier Kettle added: “So our connection to the Bahamas isn’t new. Our work here is ongoing and continuous, and is inclusive of countless Ministries and Departments. So when I say it’s not just us, I mean exactly that. It’s the Department of Works who has helped us with trees and garbage on the outside of the cemetery. We need the AMMC for its approval of our portico repair at this very moment.”

“The important thing for me today (Friday), was to lay the groundwork for a progressive partnership. We don’t have funding issues, but in the event of a natural disaster or some catastrophic event, we would need the government to aid us in repairs. Based on what we heard today, it is safe to say the Bahamian government is more than willing to aid where necessary and that’s great.

“We’re still waiting on the approval from AMMC, but I am confident that we’re going to come to an agreement and have the portico repaired. So it is all about building stronger and lasting relationships,” Ret Brigadier Kettle said.

Honorary Supervisor for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) and former British High Commissioner to The Bahamas Peter Young, joined the group on Friday.

In May of 2016, Mr Young reached out to the Christie administration in hopes of having the Nassau War Cemetery officially preserved as a heritage site.

Mr Young, at the time of his recommendation, said any move by the government to declare the cemetery a heritage site would likely have “implications” on the financing for the site’s maintenance, as well as obligatory implications on the CWGC.

The Minnis administration hasn’t addressed this possibility since being elected to office on May 10.