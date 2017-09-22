Two Men Wanted In Connection With Murders Held By Police

Two men wanted for questioning in connection with murders were taken into custody on Friday.

The first man, Shaquille Austin of Williams Lane off Kemp Road, was taken into custody shortly after 2.30am, when Selective Enforcement Team officers raided a house on Blue Hill Road and uncovered over four pounds of marijuana. A man and woman were also taken into custody.

The second man, Kyle Farrington of Sequoia Street, Pinewood Gardens, surrendered to police in Georgetown, Exuma shortly after 10.00am.