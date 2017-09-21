What’S All The Fuss About? Davis Defends Bpl Gifting Contracts To Plp Faithful

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
OFFICIAL Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said he sees nothing wrong with awarding contracts to party supporters or the justified circumvention of the tender process a day after it was revealed companies owned by Progressive Liberal Party supporters received lucrative Bahamas Power and Light contracts under the Christie administration.
In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, the PLP leader further attempted to remove the spotlight from the dealings of his party while it governed, questioning whether the contractor for work at the Stephen Dillet School went through the proper tender process.
Extensive repairs to the school on Wulff Road are still not complete and its opening was delayed, leading officials to this week assign students of the school to other campuses in New Providence.
Mr Davis was responding in the aftermath of several shocking assertions from Works Minister Desmond Bannister on Wednesday in Parliament.
“There is nothing wrong with not going through the tender process,” Mr Davis told this newspaper yesterday. “I would be surprised if the board has no justification for it.”
He continued: “Are you saying that because you are a PLP, that you are disqualified from engaging in works with the government because it’s a PLP government?
“I don’t think that a PLP is disqualified from doing business with the government because the PLP is in government or any FNM, just as the Free National Movement is now doing business with FNM contractors. “They are not disqualified.
“As I indicated there must be some justification and again I would be surprised if there is none,” he added.
During Wednesday’s House meeting, Mr Bannister shed light on instances where the tender process was not followed under the former PLP administration. Ernst & Young highlighted this in a forensic audit into Bahamas Power and Light.
Among the troubling instances was a contract to Bahamas Courier & Logistics (BCL), a company owned by former Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald’s father. BCL was handed the contract over Pinder’s Customs Brokerage despite this company having the best bid.
The audit further found in two separate instances, J S Johnson was the winning contractor in the bidding process for insurance coverage, but both contracts totaling $14,183,159 were ultimately issued to Sunshine Insurance, the company of Sir Franklyn Wilson, a Progressive Liberal Party supporter and financier.
In a statement yesterday, Sunshine Insurance refuted assertions political influence was used in the awarding of its contracts with BPL.
“At no stage has Sunshine Insurance ever used any political effort to seek to influence the outcome of a tender process,” the insurance broker said yesterday. “Sunshine Insurance prides itself on operating to the highest international standards and does not participate in any unlawful or unethical practice. Any statement to the contrary is simply false.
“Our sense of corporate citizenship and contributions to our community are extensive and well-documented.”
Earlier in its statement the company said: “Sunshine Insurance (Agents & Brokers) Ltd takes very seriously its role as a responsible corporate citizen. As a result, it is necessary to address the remarks made by the minister of works in the House of Assembly and the consequential comments in the press.
“At the outset, it is important to note that Sunshine Insurance is an insurance broker. As is the industry norm, in this role as a broker, Sunshine Insurance does not retain clients’ premium. The clients’ premium is passed on to insurers, less the commission earned. Therefore, Sunshine Insurance earns commission on business it places with insurers.
“In the context of a broker, in 2013, Sunshine Insurance participated in the BEC/BPL sealed tender process for the provision of their insurance coverage and was awarded the bid.
“In 2017 – four years later – Sunshine Insurance again participated in the sealed tender process. The insurance contract was renewed in June 2017 to the period June 2018. The current minister of works was in office at that time.”
BPL also spent $4,592,041 with Penta Industrial Services, the company of PLP Chairman Emeritus Errington “Minky” Isaacs. There was no indication a competitive process of obtaining alternative quotes or competing bids took place, Mr Bannister said.
Mr Isaacs was contacted yesterday but declined comment.
Comments
Honestman 46 minutes ago
Davis just keeps on digging the PLP's grave with his pathetic attempt to justify PLP corruption. Franklyn Wilson is no better with his defence of the contracts awarded to Sunshine. Of course there is nothing wrong with a government awarding contracts to its own supporters but ONLY within the terms of a fair and transparent bidding process where the awardee can be seen to have tabled the best bid (not always the cheapest). It is clear from yesterday's revelations that contracts awarded by PLP/Power Secure did not meet this standard.
Tarzan 44 minutes ago
Hilarious! Nothing to see here, move on! We stole tens of millions but it was our right to steal as much as we could, and given the chance we will do it again. What's wrong with stealing?
Well_mudda_take_sic 39 minutes ago
Repost: This short pudgy imbecile with his short stubby grubby dirty yellow sticky fingers has somehow managed to forget that he was a senior member of the most corrupt cabinet in the history of our country. Davis played an instrumental role in suppressing law enforcement while he and his fellow cabinet members under the corrupt Christie-led PLP government were lining their pockets and the pockets of their family members, business cronies and political friends. The directors they appointed to the boards of government owned and/or controlled entities allowed themselves to become mere puppets who all too easily kowtowed to the misconduct and fraudulent activities of the more senior Christie cabinet ministers, and Davis was certainly one of those corrupt cabinet ministers.
screwedbahamian 29 minutes ago
If we, the Bahamian Peoples elect a CORRUPT, CORRUPTED AND SHAMLESS government then we can only expect CORRUPTION AT IT FULLEST. So you have a problem with it??
TalRussell 22 minutes ago
Comrades! I cannot believe the acting leader of the PLP, does not know better than this?
This is the PLP mentality voters wanted nothing to do with and if this is the leadership the PLP's have to get used to - it's only a matter of a short time time before such arrogance and the disrespect for citizens start resurfacing itself to the forefront the PLP as a dying political force.
The entire leadership of the PLP became answerable to every voter this past May 10, 2017, and the PEOPLE spoke loudly. There should be NO room in the PLP, for the old guard leadership rejected by thousands PLP's and once supportive citizen voters.
