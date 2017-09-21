What’S All The Fuss About? Davis Defends Bpl Gifting Contracts To Plp Faithful

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

OFFICIAL Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said he sees nothing wrong with awarding contracts to party supporters or the justified circumvention of the tender process a day after it was revealed companies owned by Progressive Liberal Party supporters received lucrative Bahamas Power and Light contracts under the Christie administration.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, the PLP leader further attempted to remove the spotlight from the dealings of his party while it governed, questioning whether the contractor for work at the Stephen Dillet School went through the proper tender process.

Extensive repairs to the school on Wulff Road are still not complete and its opening was delayed, leading officials to this week assign students of the school to other campuses in New Providence.

Mr Davis was responding in the aftermath of several shocking assertions from Works Minister Desmond Bannister on Wednesday in Parliament.

“There is nothing wrong with not going through the tender process,” Mr Davis told this newspaper yesterday. “I would be surprised if the board has no justification for it.”

He continued: “Are you saying that because you are a PLP, that you are disqualified from engaging in works with the government because it’s a PLP government?

“I don’t think that a PLP is disqualified from doing business with the government because the PLP is in government or any FNM, just as the Free National Movement is now doing business with FNM contractors. “They are not disqualified.

“As I indicated there must be some justification and again I would be surprised if there is none,” he added.

During Wednesday’s House meeting, Mr Bannister shed light on instances where the tender process was not followed under the former PLP administration. Ernst & Young highlighted this in a forensic audit into Bahamas Power and Light.

Among the troubling instances was a contract to Bahamas Courier & Logistics (BCL), a company owned by former Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald’s father. BCL was handed the contract over Pinder’s Customs Brokerage despite this company having the best bid.

The audit further found in two separate instances, J S Johnson was the winning contractor in the bidding process for insurance coverage, but both contracts totaling $14,183,159 were ultimately issued to Sunshine Insurance, the company of Sir Franklyn Wilson, a Progressive Liberal Party supporter and financier.

In a statement yesterday, Sunshine Insurance refuted assertions political influence was used in the awarding of its contracts with BPL.

“At no stage has Sunshine Insurance ever used any political effort to seek to influence the outcome of a tender process,” the insurance broker said yesterday. “Sunshine Insurance prides itself on operating to the highest international standards and does not participate in any unlawful or unethical practice. Any statement to the contrary is simply false.

“Our sense of corporate citizenship and contributions to our community are extensive and well-documented.”

Earlier in its statement the company said: “Sunshine Insurance (Agents & Brokers) Ltd takes very seriously its role as a responsible corporate citizen. As a result, it is necessary to address the remarks made by the minister of works in the House of Assembly and the consequential comments in the press.

“At the outset, it is important to note that Sunshine Insurance is an insurance broker. As is the industry norm, in this role as a broker, Sunshine Insurance does not retain clients’ premium. The clients’ premium is passed on to insurers, less the commission earned. Therefore, Sunshine Insurance earns commission on business it places with insurers.

“In the context of a broker, in 2013, Sunshine Insurance participated in the BEC/BPL sealed tender process for the provision of their insurance coverage and was awarded the bid.

“In 2017 – four years later – Sunshine Insurance again participated in the sealed tender process. The insurance contract was renewed in June 2017 to the period June 2018. The current minister of works was in office at that time.”

BPL also spent $4,592,041 with Penta Industrial Services, the company of PLP Chairman Emeritus Errington “Minky” Isaacs. There was no indication a competitive process of obtaining alternative quotes or competing bids took place, Mr Bannister said.

Mr Isaacs was contacted yesterday but declined comment.