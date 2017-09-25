Policeman In Uniform Filmed As He Buys Beer

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A ROYAL Bahamas Police Force officer is under investigation after he was caught on video purchasing alcohol while in uniform, Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean confirmed yesterday.

In the 31 second video, which went viral over the weekend, the officer, who appears to be attached to the Traffic Division of the RBPF, can be heard ordering beers, ice and cigarettes from a local store.

The officer ordered “two Bud Lights and two Heineken’s” and 50 cents worth of bidis. A bidi is a hand rolled cigarette. The video, recorded on cell phone, cuts out as the officer is counting some money, seemingly to pay for the items. It is unclear if he was on duty at the time.

“I am sure you are aware of a recent video of a police officer at a local store being circulated on social media,” ACP Dean said in a statement.

“I wish to confirm that an internal investigation has been launched into this matter in accordance with the Police Disciplinary Regulations and the Police Act that governs the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Please be reminded that each person deserves the process of natural justice.”

Last month, two RBPF officers caught drinking on video while riding in a police squad car were demoted, according to an order obtained by The Tribune.

One officer, a corporal, was demoted to the rank of constable while the other officer who held the rank of constable was also reduced in seniority. The demotions were confirmed by police.

The video in question went viral in July.

In the video, one officer is seen holding a bottle of Kalik while they appeared to ignore a call from the Police Control Room. The officers also appeared to ride without seatbelts on and they ignored a call from the control room because as one said, they were “(expletive) getting drunk.”

The video appeared to be recorded by the driver on his cellphone who said in the expletive laden recording: “Don’t send this video out you know.”

It was viewed and shared thousands of times on Facebook, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for the men to be fired.

Shortly after the video surfaced in July, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames described it as “disgusting,” and not what anyone should expect from police officers.

Investigations continue.