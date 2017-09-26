Bahamas Department Of Meteorology Issues Severe Weather Warning Until 3.00pm

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning from 1:00 pm to 3:00pm, Tuesday, 26th September, 2016.

A severe weather warning is in effect for the islands of Andros, New Providence, the Berry Islands, Abaco and their adjacent waters.

Radar and satellite imagery indicated large clusters of showers and thunderstorms across the mentioned islands associated with deep tropical moisture streaming from the western Caribbean across the area.

Some of these showers and thunderstorms could be strong to severe at times, generating strong gusty winds, dangerous lightning, heavy downpours, hail and the possibility of waterspouts or tornado activity. there is also the potential for flooding in flood prone areas as well as street flooding especially in New Providence so caution should be taken to protect life and property.

Boaters in the warning areas should seek safe harbour and residents in the warning areas should stay indoors and away from windows when conditions worsen. residents should not seek shelter under trees or in water as these can become lightning conductors.

Issued by duty forecaster: Gregory D Thompson (SMO)