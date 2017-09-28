Armed Robber Raids Deli

POLICE are asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for an armed robbery at a local eatery Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place shortly after 2.30pm at Crave Deli on Dowdeswell Street.

Police say the lone masked suspect walked into the deli and pointed his gun at the cashier demanding cash. He also robbed one of the patrons of the establishment before fleeing the area on foot.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations continue.