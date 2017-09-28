Hospital Roof Repairs Hit By Funding Crisis

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands has explained why the government was not able to carry out full roof repairs at Princess Margaret Hospital ahead of Hurricane Irma, saying the health sector has many high priority infrastructure issues that need to be addressed but has funding challenges due to previous “reckless” spending.

He also said due to the state of vulnerability brought on by a series of decisions by the previous administration, his current tenure as health minister has been rife with tough choices.

His comments were in response to questions on the government’s decision to carry out minor repairs to PMH’s roof, despite the need for a complete overhaul.

The Elizabeth MP contended that his ministry has at least $20m in needed repairs that have to be addressed.

“Difficult choices were made to restore medical supplies and services, restart stalled ward renovations, etcetera,” Dr Sands said. “Roof repairs followed in order of priority.”

The Public Hospitals Authority Managing Director Herbert Brown had written to former Financial Secretary Simon Wilson on May 26 warning that outstanding repairs at health facilities throughout the country needed financing. He reminded government of a previous letter, dated November 30, 2016, “regarding Hurricane Matthew claims totaling $920,733.70 of which $642,567.70” related to critical capital works including urgent “roof repairs for the Princess Margaret Hospital and the Rand Memorial Hospital”.

Mr Brown, in an email exchange with The Tribune this week, acknowledged that the cost of repairing PMH’s roof was $556,100. A quote he identified as the “lowest of the bids received”.

He added that in the interim, in preparation for hurricane season and in the absence of funding, PHA’s Capital Development Unit was able to carry out some repairs “so as to avoid leaks in the event of any rains”.

However, he wouldn’t disclose how much was spent on the project.

Presented with the claims yesterday, Dr Sands said: “The approach of Hurricane Irma mandated that the incomplete roof repairs be fast-tracked to ensure the integrity of PMH. Funding challenges identified in May 2017 included needs for major repairs after Hurricane Matthew.”

He added: “It is unfortunate that the health care system was placed in such a state of vulnerability by a series of governmental decisions for spending that were intemperate and at times even reckless.”

Dr Sands said the systemic challenges facing the healthcare sector is something his ministry attempts to address daily.

In the face of the perplexing issues, Dr Sands said he was weighing all options.

In July, Dr Sands said flooding from a broken pipe took the CAT scan and ultrasound machines out of commission causing significant delays to those needing diagnostics.

In addition, he said there were no available beds on the female medical ward and unfortunately some patients had to sleep in cots in the hallways because “there was just no room”.

Dr Sands, at the time, said the “perfect storm” was caused by years of “dumb and inappropriate decisions” and he is “honestly not sure” when a solution to the “mess” will be found.