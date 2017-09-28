Updated: Tearful Pm Defies Dominica Critics

Reader poll
By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
AMID criticism of government’s intention to relax immigration restrictions for some citizens of Dominica, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was brought to tears as he shed light on how this process will work and outlined three categories by which Dominicans will be granted access to The Bahamas.
Giving an impassioned contribution at Parliament yesterday morning where he repeatedly wiped tears from his eyes, Dr Minnis, his voice at times trembling, spoke of the decimation in the island nation as he made a case regarding the government’s reasoning to assist that country. Dominica suffered widespread destruction from both Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
He questioned the fate of The Bahamas and its citizens had this country had the full brunt of these natural disasters.
In view of this, the prime minister rebuked critics and defended his decision to assist the devastated island nation, reminding Bahamians this country has received aid and assistance from many overseas partners in its time of need.
He said if Bahamians’ expressions of gratitude do not translate into generosity toward those in dire need because of these killer storms, our gratitude to God is superficial at best.
However, Official Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis rejected this, saying he did not think Bahamians were ungrateful to God or that the criticism of the proposal was due to xenophobia. He said there appeared to have been uproar because there was uncertainty of the details regarding how the plan to accept Dominicans would work. He said had there been better communication on the issue, it may not have caused controversy.
“My government proposes to temporarily relax the immigration rules for a number of school children from Dominica who wish to continue their education in The Bahamas,” Dr Minnis told Parliament yesterday.
“Permits to reside will be issued to students from Dominica, who, with the approval of parents, wish to study in The Bahamas.
“There are three categories of students who may apply: children who have relatives in The Bahamas, and who can find lodging and support from family members; college students who may wish to study at the University of The Bahamas, and who seek boarding at UB; children of parents employed in companies, banks, etc, which have offices in The Bahamas, temporary employment transfers can be arranged with these institutions.
“The government will continue to apprise the general public on other details related to assisting children and young people from Dominica.
“I will lead a team to Dominica on Monday, October 2. The purpose of the visit is to survey the damage for myself, and for others to see the level of devastation,” Dr Minnis also said earlier in his address yesterday.
He said he has invited Mr Davis, the head of the Bahamas Teachers Union, the leader of the Christian Council and others on the tour.
“Given what we already know, the government proposes to deploy HMBS Lawrence Major landing craft to Dominica,” he said. “The Lawrence Major is a 198 feet landing craft in length with 19 officers, and a carrying capacity of approximately 14 x 40 foot containers or 28 x 20 foot containers of equipment and supplies. The vessel can also transport 50,000 gallons of potable water and 22,000 gallons of fuel. We will provide a further briefing on the deployment of HMBS Lawrence Major.
“What further targeted assistance can we offer Dominica at this time? Children are among those who are most affected by natural disaster and hurricanes. Such psychological scars and mental scars often last a lifetime,” Dr Minnis said.
“The sooner children are allowed to return to a state of normalcy the better it is for their long-term development.
“As a physician, I know all too well the effects of trauma, such as from hurricanes on the minds of the young, especially when all is gone, and when parents are distraught, and have nowhere to turn.”
In clear disapproval of the negativity stemming from the government’s offer of generosity, Dr Minnis said Bahamians should fill their hearts with gratitude and thanksgiving in hindsight.
He said: “Let us remember that Dominica was hit by both Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Maria went from a tropical storm to a category five hurricane within hours.
“I hope that most Bahamians now understand why the government quickly sounded the alarm about both Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Those who continue to complain about the preparations they had to make before Hurricane Irma should look to the devastation in the Caribbean and the United States.
“Those who are prone to complaining and whining should fill their hearts instead with gratitude and thanksgiving.”
He also said: “Imagine if 80 per cent of the buildings on New Providence were destroyed. Imagine if our electrical and telecommunications grids were destroyed. Imagine if most of the roads in New Providence were uprooted and if PMH was without power.
“Imagine if every single government-operated school was destroyed, and most police stations, clinics and government offices were destroyed. Imagine if most people on Grand Bahama or New Providence became homeless overnight.
“So how should we respond to our Caribbean neighbour and CARICOM partner? We should respond the way we would want others to respond if we were in such dire need and desperation.
“As Caribbean neighbours, we share a similar history of overcoming colonialism and slavery. And we share a common destiny, now also shaped by the reality of climate change and global warming.
“How should we respond? The character of our nation and our values are riding on how we respond,” Dr Minnis said.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 day, 1 hour ago
There are many Bahamians suffering a horrible existence in our country today Mr. Minnis.....make sure you keep some of your tears for the plight of our own people as they struggle on a daily basis to get food, water and shelter, much less an education!
TalRussell 1 day, 1 hour ago
Prov. 21:13 Comrades! He who shuts his ears to the cries of his own poor and near poor peoples - who were promised "NO VAT on Bread Basket Items" - will truly be ignored in his own time of weeping and tears whilst standing on floor PEOPLES Honourable House of Assembly.
Amen!
......///https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MEMUsC8ppU0
Reality_Check 1 day, 1 hour ago
Is this crying wimp for real! We thought we had elected a new leader with the strength and vision to effect much needed change for the thousands of Bahamians who can no longer make ends meet and who daily go without food, water, shelter and medicines that they so desperately need. Why has Minnis never openly shed any tears for his own people?! Spare us the tearful theatrics Minnis - we want and need a strong leader! We have thousands of struggling Bahamian families and street people who feel as if they are living daily in the aftermath of a major hurricane. We have innocent children being killed on a regular basis by unchecked crime. Wake up Minnis! We don't need your tears...we need your good judgement and leadership. For Pete's sake, please just resign if you're now not up to the task of the office you ran for!!!
banker 1 day, 1 hour ago
This is embarrassing.
DDK 1 day ago
I heard somewhere that real men are not afraid of tears......
Reality_Check 22 hours ago
Real men and women aren't afraid of tears, but when you're a national leader there's a proper place and time to shed them.....and none of those times and places should be in the public unless he or she is incapable of controlling his or her emotions which is never a good thing for a national leader. Minnis can always have a tearful one-on-one chat with his minister, pastor or priest or at home with his spouse.
BahamasForBahamians 1 day, 1 hour ago
LOL.
You just cant make this sh*t up man.
No comment. I'll reserve it until he's done crying.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 day, 1 hour ago
Strong leaders of countries do not have emotional breakdowns in public like that displayed by Minnis on the floor of the people's house of assembly. Minnis must think his tears carry special weight. Well they don't. We all have our tears and we are all sympathetic to the situation Dominica finds itself in....but we are also fully cognizant of the plight of many of our own people and our country's limited resources after decades of being pillaged, looted and plundered by corrupt politicians. Minnis is obviously unaware that world leaders have the additional burden and responsibility of restraining their personal emotions for private moments. This is why we don't see the leaders of other countries shedding tears in public after horrific terrorist attacks on their citizenry. Grow up Minnis.....your tears are no more special than ours and should be reserved for the right private moment and place!
TheMadHatter 1 day ago
Bahamians would be very willing to suffer even more to help our brothers if the govt was doing something to reduce cost of power bills. But none of that crew gone to jail yet and no LNG in sight or even planned. Power costs are our hurricane Sir and just as urgent.
TalRussell 1 day ago
Comrades! One week before the May 10,2017 General Election, former prime minister Papa Hubert when asked what could have possibly happened to the $1 BILLION in VAT revenue collected by the Christie administration, Papa said: “Vote RED SHIRTS on May 10, 2017, you’ll find out. You’ll never find out while the PLP is in office."
Maybe, Papa Hubert, really meant to say - You’ll never find out what happened to that first BILLION Dollars the PLP collected, or the BILLIONS AND BILLIONS DOLLARS the new government will collect over their five year mandate - while the RED SHIRTS is in office? { Comrades, you don't have make these BILLIONS AND BILLIONS DOLLARS, up }.
Don't cry for me Bahamaland - I does keep my, NO MORE VAT on poor and poor peoples "Bread Basket items!" Is it time yet for the governor general, to summon the PM up to Mount Fitzwillam- for a serious face to face talk?
proudloudandfnm 1 day ago
He ever cried for Freeport????
I like what's being done for Dominica but damn man! When yall ga do something about Freeport!?!? We've been suffering longer than Dominica....
DO SOMETHING!!!!
birdiestrachan 1 day ago
crocodile tears indeed. give it to doc he is a good actor. while he was in a devastated Island in the Bahamas there was a picture a very happy smiley picture of him and a defense force officer no tears for them. No tears for all of the persons who no longer work for tourism and there is none for those persons who lost their jobs and homes after Matthew
It is a good show doc, the show must go on. I have no problem with what ever doc chooses to do. It is his people given right. They voted for him. the majority did so what ever he does is good .for the "it's the people's time" voters.
TalRussell 1 day ago
Comrades! There might be no tears fear when the PM be ascending Mount Fitzwilliam - but descending after his talk with Dame Marguerite - might brungs a river tears? The PM, might want ask Izmirlian to join him during the descending from atop Mount Fritzwilliam?
sheeprunner12 23 hours, 7 minutes ago
Minnis cried for Dominica ........ HMMMMMM ......... Who did Perry cry for????? ...... He sure did not cry for Long Island, Crooked Island etc. during Hurricane Joaquin ........... He barely spent an hour on the ground in those islands .......... Did Minnis cry for Ragged Island and Acklins as well???
BahamasForBahamians 22 hours, 27 minutes ago
Perry is not the Prime Minister stop deflecting you fooking stupid FNM.
We have a PM that went to a devastated island showing all 32 of his golden teeth on one hand but on the next destroys paper work in the honorable house with his tears as a result of devastation in another country?
FOH.
Reminder: WE DO NOT CARE ABOUT PERRY WE VOTED HIM OUT. Incase you're stuck in May.
realfreethinker 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
You are one asshole BFB. emotions can happen at anytime. I suspect the tipping point for Doc was the realization that more than a dozen persons lost their lives in Dominica. Shedding tears is nothing unusual,I have seen any number of world leaders shed tears publicly, It,s called being human you boongey. Politics really do blind you guys
Reality_Check 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
Why don't you post a pic taken of just one strong visionary leader of a country in the free world while he or she was shedding tears in public? Good luck finding one other than possibly a religious leader like the Pope who is head of the Vatican State.
DDK 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
Do Barak Obama or Hillary Clinton count?
realfreethinker 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
I have seen both cried in public
realfreethinker 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
This is for you reality_check https://www.google.bs/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=1&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=0ahUKEwjV5YCpoMjWAhWGZCYKHbmqCDIQtwIIJjAA&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DijFPMrptrwE&usg=AFQjCNF9tc7VhFRaWwRQrXVrfqw0rU7_Zw
DDK 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
It was kind of you to dignify BFB's nasty outburst with a reply.
Dawes 23 hours, 5 minutes ago
Well at least we can see that this is no longer a Christian nation. Yes there are people who are in need in this country, but there are also people in desperate need in our neighbouring countries. One hopes that other people feel the same when we next get hit by a storm. Going by the logic displayed here, Why should people in the US help Bahamas, when there are Americans who are in need? Or maybe even why should people in Nassau help the southern islands when there are people in Nassau who are in need. Of course should the shoe be on the other foot these same people will be the first crying and damning others for not helping them
BahamasForBahamians 22 hours, 26 minutes ago
When has the US offered us waiver of immigration policies?
This post does not agree or disagree with the current policy on Dominicans FYI
tell_it_like_it_is 21 hours, 8 minutes ago
Shooks... 3.1 million US citizens in Puerto Rico still waiting for help. The US isn't exactly the best example these days.
Dawes 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
The US has many people of Bahamian descent who have met their criteria to legal live there. They also have many who are their illegally as well. The Dominicans will have to met the legal criteria our Government demands to be allowed to come over here. It is not a free for all and everyone can come.
Reality_Check 21 hours, 57 minutes ago
Stop playing the Christian card.....look where that got us with all our problems arising from unchecked Haitian illegal immigrants.
Dawes 5 hours, 21 minutes ago
The way we have treated Haitians has not been in a Christian manner for decades. If we really wanted to be serious about the illegal problem we should be fining and locking up those who hire them. If there were no jobs they wouldn't be here. Currently a country with a population of 72,000 has lost at least 27 people due to a storm with many others missing and the island destroyed. This is like Bahamas having a storm that kills 140-150 people and we have no power for months. If this occurred i would hope the international community would help, rather then say too bad things are bad over here too.
concernedcitizen 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
It was not unchecked Haitian illegals , we have been selling our country to them since independence ,What political general did not have 10 to 50 Haitians on permit as indentured servants kicking back to them .How many immigration officers shook then down every Friday ,payday . F Hanna build a multi million dollar business w, Haitian labour b/c of his connections .Stubbs made a great living at Potters Cay getting Haitians straight ,,by the time he died he must have had 10,000 farm workers .
Dawes 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
That's why i said go after those that are hiring them. But no, they are connected and maybe one day we will get our cut. So easier to make a whole group of people out as the scapegoat rather then our own who have caused the problems.
John 22 hours, 48 minutes ago
So it will not be an easy decision but some assistance must be offered. Make the best of it, even as a cultural exchange for students and teachers. School hours can be varied to adjust for classrooms and equipment shortages and time is of the essence. Once the decision is made there can be adjustments to make the program more effective and accommodating.
TalRussell 22 hours, 48 minutes ago
Comrade Dawes, have we all gone haywire - thinking if we keeps repeating that we're really a Christian nation - we can prevent an atheist uprising?
I'm buying the tears, but only after PM Minnis, agrees agree to pend a few evenings, after lock-down, inside Fox Hill Prison's, maximum [slop buckets} wing's walls? Maybe we should give the atheist a chance to fulfill the remaining governing mandate of the Red Shirts?
Well_mudda_take_sic 18 hours, 14 minutes ago
I caught his tearful act on TV tonight. What a wuss!
DWW 17 hours, 31 minutes ago
maybe his tears are for you, these commentors
SP 10 hours, 30 minutes ago
PM Sheriff Minnis is obviously privy to more intimate details of Dominica's situation
US Navy evacuates residents from storm-devastated Dominica
http://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-41394218/us-navy-evacuates-residents-from-storm-devastated-dominica
Craig 10 hours, 20 minutes ago
Its embarrassing and nausiating to read some of these heartless comments.
Till 9 hours, 46 minutes ago
SHAME ON YOU Bahamas!
Do you know one reason why Dominica is struggling so much now? "Before Maria struck the island, Dominica sent tarpaulins, water and other relief supplies to the Irma-impacted countries, which decreased its available local stock." http://www.ifrc.org/docs/Appeals/IB25092017.pdf
This is one of the poorest island in the region, and they opened their hearts and helped their neighbours in their hour of greatest need. Now you turn your back on Dominica when the whole country is in ruins? Shame on you, shame on you, shame on you.
SP 8 hours, 41 minutes ago
Disgruntled PLP's and FNM's relentlessly continue grabbing at straws to find something to discredit PM Minnis have stupidly classified themselves publically as total fools!
These people are eagerly all over the airwaves loudly condemning themselves and cementing their place on the wrong side of history in the wake of Dominica's humanitarian crises.
YES, there are many Bahamians in need of assistance, but their LIVES are not at peril.
Congratulations PM Sheriff Minnis for "AGAIN" displaying courage, strength, leadership, and tremendous resilience in the face of unprecedented adversity!
realfreethinker 6 hours, 1 minute ago
SP You are absolutely correct on this. It pains me to see supposedly smart people posting such bullshit.
Reality_Check 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Millions of young children are living in peril and dying of starvation in many African countries. Surely you recognize that while we can feel for their plight and pray for them, there is little else we can do as a country given our very limited resources and serious economic problems. Minnis cannot tell the many thousands of under-privileged and suffering Bahamians, whose lives are imperiled by a lack of food, clean potable water, shelter, electricity and medicines, that our government has very limited resources to help them and then at the same time exacerbate the daily problems experienced by these very same poor Bahamians by opening our country's doors to non-Bahamians in what will undoubtedly prove to be a costly way. Minnis must regret his failure to realize that Bahamians are tired of playing second fiddle to corrupt politicians, exploitative foreign investors, illegal immigrants, etc. etc. But wait, isn't that why we the people elected him? How can he possibly justify putting the needs of others above the equally important and just as serious needs of our own suffering people?
Dawes 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
Will the people who don't want us to help the Dominicans please demand that Government give back the $100,000 they donated after Matthew? Probably not as you are more willing to take then give. Or we could match them and donate over $1.1 million (based on our economy being 11 times the size).
Reality_Check 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
We would end up being way ahead by paying back the $100,000 and should think twice before accepting such token financial relief from another nation in the future if doing so somehow obligates us to do what Minnis has gone ahead and done without careful consideration and thought. If we could, I would support our government cutting a US$200,000 cheque to the people of Dominica and forgoing what Minnis has so foolishly committed us to do. Mark my words, the hidden costs for Bahamians behind Minnis's shoot-from-the-hips mistake will be much more than US$200,000 when all is said and done!
Dawes 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Ahh so you're quick to take when you don't think you may one day be asked to be the one giving, however as soon as it may be you, you then change your mind. Must be great being your neighbour.
stillwaters 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
We just finished chasing Acklins people out of shelters and back home to a torn up island because we could not sustain their care. How in the world, then, can we bring more people from another nation here??????
stillwaters 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
It's okay to have a big heart and help others in need, but you have to have the means to help them, not just a heart. Is all of this going to be on social services? Do we have the extra space and furniture in classrooms? If not, who will pay for the extra school stuff? Where will they live? Do they have enough money to pay rent, light, etc? If not, who is footing that bill? Once we relax immigration laws, will that open a loophole for other illegals? If they need medical care, is the hospital responsible for giving free care? If not, who will pay? So many questions
stillwaters 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
Minnis can't just make this kind of decisions on our behalf without at least consulting us. This is not a one man band government, I hope.
stillwaters 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
And I don't care how many tears he sheds!!!!!
TalRussell 4 hours, 46 minutes ago
Comrades! I grew up not knowing that Turks Islanders were not Bahamalander citizens. Not a single word of support from this red government has been extended to assist the Turks & Caicos Islanders with the devastation left behind after Hurricane Irma had pummeled their islands colony's infrastructure and economy. I do know for a fact that there's hardly a native resident living in the Turks & Caicos Islands that does not have blood ties with Bahamaanders - the Dominicans, I don't see that family bridge?
Abaconian 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
Good job Minnis
TalRussell 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
Comrade Abaconian, you are aware of the cracks this aid outreach by Minnis has opened within the red shirts cabinet and forming among the ranks of the governing party's House of Assembly's MP's?
stillwaters 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
Years ago Dominica sent money. They did NOT open their country
Abaconian 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
Boy there are some seriously dumb and arrogant people in this country. Contrary to what a lot of you people believe, most people from Dominica do not want to come and live in the Bahamas forever. Right now they just need some help. What makes you think we are so special? People from those small commonwealth caribbean island nations are proud people and very similar to us culturally. All Minnis is doing is accepting some school children to attend school here until Dominica can get back on its feet and some of you are comparing this to the Haitian problem and acting like millions of undocumented immigrants are coming. It's sad.
stillwaters 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
You can't just accept children. With them will come a family.
Abaconian 4 hours ago
Even if that is the case, so what? Most of them will go back to Dominica afterward. That's their home, their island. That's where their land and possessions are. If we got devastated by Irma and Maria and Bahamians' homes and schools got destroyed and Barbados decided they would welcome a few students and their families.. do you think those Bahamians would stay in Barbados forever? I think you'll be surprised to find out that many of these Domincans will be grateful to come here and just as grateful to leave.
sealice 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
all these purported "good christians" nothing but a bunch of selfish liars..... don't have a job and expect handouts for nothingcus it's the norm around here but then these people from Dominica have their entire lifes (clothes houses car job all bloody gone) and The PM tries to help them because they have asked and all of a sudden handouts aren't a good thing?? every single Fluckin PLP / good christian Bahamian (you all know who you think you are or what you wish you were) that says helping them is wrong is selfish ars liar!!
TalRussell 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
Comrades! The PM's travel costs keep adding up with "ACE's" announcement that PM Minnis, accompanied by his entourage will flew off to Dominica to inspect things. Somebodies, at taxpayers expense, is building up some big time travel rewards.... cause there's no scheduled Mail Boat service between Potters Cay and the Dominica harbour.
DonAnthony 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
Where to begin? Who cares if he cried, matters not one bit, what is he doing?, that is what matters. And I support this effort 100%. We have wonderful attributes as a people but we have some nasty, disgusting traits as well. Too much of our people are selfish hypocrites who love to play the victim and blame “foreigners “ for our own failings. And to say we are a Christian nation, what a laughable joke.
I have lived abroad for the last several months and have not locked my front door once, several nights the kids left the door wide open no problem. Try that in Nassau there is a good chance you will not live to see the dawn, and all these thugs are not Haitians, truth is most are Bahamians who have been reared and inculcated in the same nasty traits I mentioned. They are us, look in the mirror honestly and see the violent people we have become.
What if this eye had passed over Nassau instead of Dominica? These same selfish people would be begging on their knees for international help. It could have easily happened, just a slight shift in the high pressure system. It was not this year but our day is coming, if we do not help in this small way, who will help us?
realfreethinker 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
DonAnthony It pains me to see my people carry on like this. Only small minded people have a problem with the PM getting emotional.
stillwaters 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
Try hard to remember that your opinion is just one of billions!!!! Being a Christian has nothing to do with it. When the Acklins people got ousted from the shelter and sent back home to a still-ravished island, where were the Christians???? They got put back on the plane and good riddance.
realfreethinker 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
Acklins people wanted to go back home. they refused to remain in shelters. Some didn't even want to live with relatives. It was all about choice with them so our analogy doesn't hold water
TigerB 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
We always get help from our neighbors, the USA, its our time now, that' how it works.. we were really fortunate not to encounter that woman IRMA. We in Freeport cringe, then rejoice when she turn south west of us and mess up Key West Florida... Hat's off to the PM, But Puerto Rico Is a mess as well and so are the other small neighboring Caribbean nations, maybe a Barbados, or Trinidad will do what we did here in helping the others. Its called helping one another, no political gimmicks
TalRussell 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
Comrades! The Bahamaland would be ahead, if only we could exchange our economy for the Dominica's.
Dawes 3 hours, 1 minute ago
The Bahamas economy is about $9 billion. Dominica is around $800 million. They are also more reliant on farming which has taken a large hit due to the storm. How would we be ahead if we swapped?
TalRussell 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Comrade Dawes, $9 billion that adds up to what? Citizens sleeping in vehicles? There are many moving indexes parts to a country's economy and comfort livability. I view the Bahamaland as a country - led by a government in a hurry but without plan.
Wouldn't you like see a movement to return the Bahamaland, back to its original status, as a nation of Out Islands?
realfreethinker 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
This is for you Reality_Clown https://www.google.bs/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=1&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=0ahUKEwjV5YCpoMjWAhWGZCYKHbmqCDIQtwIIJjAA&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DijFPMrptrwE&usg=AFQjCNF9tc7VhFRaWwRQrXVrfqw0rU7_Zw
Reality_Check 3 hours, 1 minute ago
This is the strong visionary leader you found?!!!.....BOL
realfreethinker 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
I guess you would prefer castro,Putin or UN hey
Franklyn 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
Leadership! we the people of the Bahamas and (Leaders in our Caribbean Community of Island States. Do stand ready to help those who have found themselves victims of the latest hurricane disaster. And we the Bahamian people stand ready to help the people and survivors from our Sister State of Dominica. It makes me proud, as a Bahamian, that the leadership role that our Government and our Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, has taken by stepping forward in this time of need and humanitarian goodwill.
It is this example that the Bahamas and the Bahamian people are known globally, not only as a smiling face but a nation of caring souls. It is this same spirit that led many Bahamians to fight in the World War I*, again it was not our war but the true spirit of the Bahamian soul stood tall to the call then and that same true spirit stands tall today.
Ture Bahamians Standing to The Call of "HELP".
*In 1914, the Bahamas entered the First World War and was able to send out 670 soldiers to fight, fifty of whom never returned.
TalRussell 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
Comrade Franklin, among the Bahamalander's who sailed off to fight alongside the British, and the many thousands young men's from the other British colonies - was the late Tribune publisher, Etienne Dupuch.... who was among the soldiers to have lived to return back home, and went on to live a long life into his early 90's.
Emac 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
The funny thing is most of those who vehemently oppose the Prime Minister's initiatives are the ones who attend church every Sunday with these big broad ass hats. Christian nation my a$$. This is NOT a proud day in the history of the Bahamas. Absolutely disgraceful!
grouper 38 minutes ago
Instead of asking why Bahamians should help the students of Dominica students we should be asking how could we not help them. Even when we struggle there is great joy in helping others.In doing so it also lifts us up. perhaps if we all focused on helping others we could all be dancing on the table
TalRussell 25 minutes ago
Comrade Grouper, forging closer 'artificial' ties with other Caribbean connected countries/colonies is not the right plan for growing Bahamaland's economic future. PM Minnis is becoming much too Caribbean for my liking.
