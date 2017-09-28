Video: Pm Pays Emotional Visit To The Parents Of Eugene Woodside

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and his wife Patricia paid an emotional visit to the grief-stricken parents of Eugene Woodside - Tonio and Kendera - at their home on Thursday afternoon. Eight-year-old Eugene, a third grade student at Albury Sayle School, was shot dead at his Chippingham home on Monday.
This video of the visit was posted the Prime Minister's Facebook page:
Comments
sengli02 12 hours, 35 minutes ago
I am very disappointed in the behaviour of the media and The Prime minister. Ms. Woodside is grieving for the lost of her son. Why in the hell are they trying to make her speak? The woman could hardly stand up and talk. She needs to be surrounded by her immediate family and not to be made a spectacle.
This is very upsetting to me, and I'm so sorry for her lost. I will be praying for her and her family that God will give her the peace and comfort during her time of bereavement.
Truism 12 hours, 2 minutes ago
This is one sick puppy. As a medical doctor one should /would expect him to have better bedside manners and then he post it to Facebook. If this is a display of compassion... God help us all.
TalRussell 11 hours, 50 minutes ago
Comrades! This is what a 'gone sick' staged media circus looks like with the nations prime minister. May the grieving parents of 8-year old Eugene Woodside, never again be tricked into taking another call from the prime minister's unchristian ways media handlers. Is this what they really thinks is the way Christian peoples does suppose act?
Can you believe, it's the taxpayers who will end up paying for the Clowns Buss to transport this bunch Clowns over for a staged video/photo op with the PM?
People does cry when they are happy, or when they become sad. These actions by the PM's media people is pretty damn SAD. I needs cry!
jackbnimble 8 hours, 10 minutes ago
Heart wrenching to watch!!
Why did they post this? Not something I would post on social media.
jackbnimble 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
I admit this video affected my sleep because I made the mistake of watching it just before I went to bed but I woke up with these thoughts which I'll leave here for consideration.
We have a PM in office who has not given himself a portfolio so that he can be "free" to be PM. That is commendable. It leaves him free to visit ministries and the Family Iskands and this is all streamed live on Facebook on an almost daily basis. I know because I follow his page and the notifications constantly pop up on my smartphone.
In this case he has visited a mother who lost her 8-year-old son tragically as a result of crime, an issue that continues to plague our country year after year, administration after administration with no clear solutions in sight.
I don't know about you, but if I were PM I would not use these situations as a 'photo op'. In my opinion, a mother's pain IS NOT NEWS!!
I am the PM. I am the CHIEF LEGISLATOR with the right to pass laws that affect how my country is governed. The Bahamian people have elected me to make the necessary changes to those laws that would, among other things, put a serious dent in crime. Without a portfolio I am now free to focus on this.
I know that my citizens have a major issue with the fact that capital punishment is no longer enforced because of an out-of-touch privy council. What can I do to amend this? I know that the police force is frustrated with the in-and-out system that allows prolific offenders to repeatedly be let out on bail to reoffend. What can I do to fix this? I know that the streets are filled with illegal guns. What can I do to put a dent in that? So I'm not running around playing MP visiting a distraught mother who had lost her son to the crime that I have the ability (through legislation) to fix. Instead, I'm using my press conferences, live feeds and photo ops to demonstrate to my citizens that legislation is being passed to stop it. I may mention that I visited this mother but that her pain motivated me to do something about it.
We have had over 4 juveniles killed in the last 2 months. Did our PM visit any of the other mothers? And what's going to happen when the next child dies by violent crime? Will a visit to the parent be streamed live in social media? If that's the case then we may be getting weekly live feeds because it's getting worse and worse and further you're creating a precedent that may be difficult to follow because other mothers have lost their sons and you haven't visited them.
I say keep focused and do what we elected you to do. Get capital punishment entrenched in the constitution. If it's constitutionally correct to do so, anend the Bail Act to prevent persons charged with serious crimes from being granted bail to reoffend, and pass stiffer gun laws to make persons think twice about picking up a gun.
This is how Governments fight crime. We do not just see you. We FEEL you.
OldFort2012 39 minutes ago
You are right in all your points, apart from capital punishment. It is not a deterrent. Endless studies have proven it. I have no problem with it. But it will not stop any crime. It would just be a gimmick which might make some people feel better but would change nothing.
