Bahamas' Gdp Grows 27.6% To $10.7bn

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE level of Gross Domestic Product in the Bahamas increased by 27.6 per cent from 2012 to now, the National Accounts Section of the Department of Statistics announced Friday.

The GDP level in 2012 was $8.4bn and now stands at $10.7bn, officials said.

Clarice Turnquest Assistant Director with responsibility for the Establishment Section and National Council in the Department of Statistics said a number of sectors contributed to this growth.

She said: “The level in 2012 was $8.4bn and is now &10.7bn, a 27.6 per cent increase. This higher level will affect a wide range of indicators where it is used as a reference point. For example, trends in public expenditure, revenue and public debt are typically analysed in terms of their ratios to nominal GDP.

“The preliminary results reveal that the Gross Domestic Product in constant prices for 2016 had a growth, in real terms of 0.2 per cent. The industry growth at constant prices was due mainly to increases in the industries of construction, 24 per cent, wholesale/retail trade – seven per cent and business services of professional and technical nature six per cent.”

She said the sectors that contributed mostly at constant prices were consumption by households and government consumption. These grew by 1.9 per cent and 5.2 per cent respectively.

Gross Fixed Capital Formation also grew by 3.4 per cent, due to mainly ongoing capital works, as well as major repairs from Hurricane Matthew, Ms Turnquest said.

“The import of goods and services sector, which normally has a dampening affect on GDP growth, increased by 3.4 per cent led by growth in imported services of 21 per cent.

“Consistent with the department’s revision calendar of GDP series GDP for 2012 to 2016 will be subject to further review and any revisions will be included in the 2017 National Accounts Report in April of next year.”

The changes in GDP incorporate the introduction and revision of major data sources; implementation of the revised United Nations System of National Accounts-SNA 2008, which is a shift to using the double deflation method in the constant price series and the use of a new benchmark 2012 Supply and Use table (SUT).

This SUT is the third compiled by the department, with previous released in 2002 and 2007.

It is a comprehensive matrix, which tracks the supply of goods and services available in the Bahamian economy and corresponds with consumption and production by business, households and government.

Inputs for the SUT used by officials were the 2012 Household Expenditure Survey (HES), aggregated data from Value Added Tax, results from the expended Business Establishment Surveys and other data from the Central Bank of the Bahamas and tourist expenditure measures.