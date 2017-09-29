Rbc: Loan Activity Fall Drives Fee Rises

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

A Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) executive yesterday said competition and demand have driven it to a digital banking platform, with 23,000 clients in the Bahamas already using its banking app.

Kevin Darling, RBC’s head of business banking for the northern Caribbean, also sought to justify the institution’s fee increases, arguing that these were intended to cover operating costs and ultimately reduce the need to close branches.

Addressing the 14th Abaco Business Outlook conference, Mr Darling said banks incur overhead and staffing costs, while also having to deliver returns to their shareholders. While many consumers continuously lament increasing bank fees, he argued that there was simply not enough lending activity to cover their costs.

“In today’s world there is not enough lending activity out there, on which banks traditionally make money on to cover all our cost,” said Mr Darling. “When you run a business, if you don’t have enough revenue to pay expenses, you either cut costs - which in our case would result in closing branches - or increase fees for services.”

He added that RBC’s Caribbean arm was now basically at the “break-even” point, having posted annual multi-million dollar losses in recent years. However, he affirmed RBC’s commitment to maintaining its presence in the Bahamas, saying: “We plan to be here a very long time.”

Many Bahamians are likely to be unconvinced by Mr Darling’s fees defence, especially since RBC has been consolidating its branch network in both New Providence and the Family Islands, reducing staff headcount and combining locations with its FINCO mortgage arm.

Mr Darling, meanwhile, also defended the RBC’s customer identification requirements. He said that since the bank was governed by multiple regulators in the Caribbean, it was held to a higher degree of responsibility with regard to Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

“I understand the inconvenience around ID’s. However, if we want to maintain our presence here we must fulfill our obligations,” said Mr Darling.

RBC also confirmed yesterday that the 75 per cent majority equity stake in FINCO, currently held by RBC Royal Bank Holdings (Bahamas), would be transferred to a yet-to-be identified entity within the RBC group by April 2019.

In a newspaper advertisement to FINCO shareholders, RBC said the transfer was required as a result of directives from the Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago, which regulates its regional parent.