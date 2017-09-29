Rbc: Loan Activity Fall Drives Fee Rises

By NATARIO McKENZIE
Tribune Business Reporter
A Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) executive yesterday said competition and demand have driven it to a digital banking platform, with 23,000 clients in the Bahamas already using its banking app.
Kevin Darling, RBC’s head of business banking for the northern Caribbean, also sought to justify the institution’s fee increases, arguing that these were intended to cover operating costs and ultimately reduce the need to close branches.
Addressing the 14th Abaco Business Outlook conference, Mr Darling said banks incur overhead and staffing costs, while also having to deliver returns to their shareholders. While many consumers continuously lament increasing bank fees, he argued that there was simply not enough lending activity to cover their costs.
“In today’s world there is not enough lending activity out there, on which banks traditionally make money on to cover all our cost,” said Mr Darling. “When you run a business, if you don’t have enough revenue to pay expenses, you either cut costs - which in our case would result in closing branches - or increase fees for services.”
He added that RBC’s Caribbean arm was now basically at the “break-even” point, having posted annual multi-million dollar losses in recent years. However, he affirmed RBC’s commitment to maintaining its presence in the Bahamas, saying: “We plan to be here a very long time.”
Many Bahamians are likely to be unconvinced by Mr Darling’s fees defence, especially since RBC has been consolidating its branch network in both New Providence and the Family Islands, reducing staff headcount and combining locations with its FINCO mortgage arm.
Mr Darling, meanwhile, also defended the RBC’s customer identification requirements. He said that since the bank was governed by multiple regulators in the Caribbean, it was held to a higher degree of responsibility with regard to Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.
“I understand the inconvenience around ID’s. However, if we want to maintain our presence here we must fulfill our obligations,” said Mr Darling.
RBC also confirmed yesterday that the 75 per cent majority equity stake in FINCO, currently held by RBC Royal Bank Holdings (Bahamas), would be transferred to a yet-to-be identified entity within the RBC group by April 2019.
In a newspaper advertisement to FINCO shareholders, RBC said the transfer was required as a result of directives from the Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago, which regulates its regional parent.
Comments
OMG 7 hours, 45 minutes ago
If you don't bank with them and cash a cheque on someone who has an account there the fee is beyond ridiculous.
ohdrap4 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
all fees at RBC are exorbitant. A visit to the ATM is 2.50 where it is about one dollar elsewhere.
I think they even charge for letters to verify the pensioners to the treasury.
And many employees are extremely rude.
those who bank with RBC must do so under duress or necessity.
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 39 minutes ago
RBC and the other Canadian banks have been forced throughout the Caribbean region to compete with the ultra low-cost money laundering investment and lending activities of the corrupt online gaming web shop owners like Sebas Bastian and Craig Flowers. Caribbean countries had better re-think their foolish decision to 'legalize' what the global banking community considers to be criminal money laundering activities by the racketeering numbers' bosses.
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 35 minutes ago
It is a vicious cycle ........ they lend and people default ....... they cannot sell the defaulted portfolios ....... they cannot find incentives to get the defaulters to pay ..... they put up the loan criteria ........ no one can qualify for loans ........ RBC hikes fees ............ smh
But the foreign banks never lose, they always win ......... or pull out of communities.
aristocrat 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
why are we forced to pay a service fee to deposit funds into a bank, mean while the bank uses those funds to for loans while paying little interest. I find it very unsettling having to pay to deposit my money, pay to with draw it, pay for a printed statement if I need one, pay for using the ATM its a no win situation for the consumers. Something must be done to mitigate all of the additional fees being levied against consumers.
ohdrap4 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
the consumers have no champion, the central bank does not care.
your choice is:do you pay 50 per month for unlimited transactions or you pay 10 per month and get nickel and dimed. all depends on the activity on your account.
some online transactions come at no extra cost, so you should take advantage of those, also use your debit card to make purchases and avoid the ATM fees.
the lowest fees are at fidelity bank.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour ago
Our Central Bank governor (John Rolle) and his predecessor (Wendy Craigg) should both be hog-tied and subjected to a royal public whipping in Rawson Square!
