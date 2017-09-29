Watch The Film - Every Agonising, Wrenching, Awful Second. Then Give Up Eugene's Killer

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE hugs and comforting words of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and his wife Patricia Minnis couldn’t answer the questions that consumed Kendera Woodside yesterday as she grieved for her son, eight-year-old Eugene, who was killed four days ago.

“Why these people ain’t telling me they bringing my son right now?” she cried between screams as Dr Minnis tried to console the family at their Rosebud Road home where Eugene was shot by a stray bullet on Monday as he did his homework.

Three days after the murder that pushed the country’s struggle with violent crime into the national spotlight yet again, her pain remained acute.

“He ain’t even live a life, my God,” Mrs Woodside cried. “He’s a baby. I could give my breath right now just for my baby to be right here. They take my heart out my body.

“This my only son. They almost shoot my daughter too and they inside (the house) with me. What they do to my family? What they do to us?

“Why they ain’ carry me? I live 29 years, He’s a baby.”

Tonio Woodside, Eugene’s father, consoled his wife even as he struggled to maintain composure.

Dr Minnis said he felt the family’s pain. “What makes me feel even worse is that most of those we see in the yard, I, during my years as a medical doctor, would’ve delivered most of them so they are closer to me knowing they are my former patients,” Dr Minnis, a gynaecologist by profession, said. “The message we must send to the entire Bahamas is the police can’t fight this alone. Each citizen has a responsibility and whatever information one has we must bring that forward. These criminals live among us.”

Mrs Minnis, who emphasised to the family that her appearance before them was not a political move, called on women to wear black one day this week in mourning for murder victims.

“As a mother, I’m calling upon all mothers because I really believe mothers can stop this,” said Mrs Minnis, who was tearful at times. “We have our sons who we cradle from birth and as they become men we are still with them. We have to speak with them. I think all women should wear black one day this week and mourn what’s happening in our countries. Yes I feel for this mother more than I can say.”

Dr Minnis said he will ensure medical attention is provided to Mrs Woodside, who is pregnant.

“You can see the grieving and pain she’s going through,” he said. “I assured her that sometime today (Friday) we will have medical personnel come to look after her because she’s pregnant. I have to make sure that her and her unborn infant are both well and we will also make arrangements to make sure the necessary medical personnel look after her and see her on a regular basis to ensure the safety of her and her unborn infant.”

On Wednesday, police said they had found the getaway vehicle they believe was used by the person responsible for the senseless daylight shooting that left Eugene and a man dead.

The other victim was the gunman’s intended target, police have said.

The silver coloured Nissan minivan was found early Wednesday morning in bushes on Boyd Road, near a cemetery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations continue.