Gain An Edge: Breaking The Mould - Natalie Shows A Bit Of Girl Power

Natalie Smith initially wondered how she was perceived. As a Construction Technology major, she stepped into many predominantly male classes at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI). The reaction and comments from a few peers were indicative of the stereotypical view of certain careers.

“We were doing soldering (using heat to join metal together) and a classmate asked if I was sure because of the flames, but I did it. One or two male students may crack a joke, being a little sexist. Someone even asked if I was a tomboy. It’s not that. I am drawn to Construction Technology. I get to see for myself what all goes into constructing a building,” said the 20-year-old.

Natalie added that despite stereotypes about women’s abilities in construction trades, as a female in several male-dominated classes, she is holding her own.

“Stop trying to limit people,” she urged, “All females will not go into nursing, teaching or sitting behind desks. We can be engineers, pilots – anything we want to.”

There are currently ten female students out of the 50 students enrolled in the Associate’s of Applied Science degree in Construction Technology at BTVI’s New Providence campus.

Natalie has long wanted to be an architect and by studying Construction Technology at BTVI, she said it is the closest she gets to the field for now.

“I was at another institution, but decided to transfer to BTVI for a more practical experience. At BTVI, I can now see how a building comes about from the ground up, materials needed, cost estimation, labour cost etc. I feel I am getting more at BTVI. It takes it further than just drawing,” said Natalie.

Natalie’s goal upon graduation from BTVI is to attend New England Institute of Technology in Rhode Island where she intends to study towards a Bachelor’s degree in Architectural Building Engineering Technology.

“I will still have a background in drafting, as I did Technical Drawing from seventh to 12 grades at St. Paul’s Methodist College in Grand Bahama. When finished with BTVI, I will also have a background in basic surveying, estimating and construction management,” she stated.

This young woman’s curiosity about construction was piqued at an early age when she accompanied her father, Bertram Smith to a job site.

“My father is an electrician and he would take me and my siblings along with him sometimes. I would look at the men and think it was so easy, but I now realize it is somewhat challenging, but fun,” said Natalie.

BTVI’s Dean of Academic Affairs, Pleshette McPhee, encouraged other female students to make the leap into male-dominated professions, not allowing the gender gap to widen.

“Focus less on the fact that you are a woman. If you are skilled and good at what you do, it should not matter that you are male or female,” said Ms. McPhee.

Meanwhile, Ms. McPhee, who supervises the faculty at BTVI, underscored that instructors engaged in male-dominated classrooms have an obligation to create an environment and culture for learning that is free of gender biases.

“One of our strategic plan goals at BTVI is ‘Students First.’ It does not matter the gender; we simply see students, who we are preparing for a highly competitive workforce. Instructors are obligated to ensure that the classroom environment is conducive to learning and students are respected, made comfortable and are able to grow and develop intellectually,” she stated.

Ms McPhee encouraged guidance counsellors from the primary to high school levels to encourage students to walk the career path they are most passionate about.

“Confucius, the ancient Chinese sage, once shared, ‘Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.’ This statement has been my tenet for as long as I was in the education system. I believe that students experience success when they pursue careers they are passionate about. This typifies the essence of success,” she said.

Natalie said she is happy doing what she loves. In fact, her favourite classes thus far have been Blueprint Reading, Tiling and Business Math.

Looking to the future, Natalie said she sees herself becoming a licensed architect, drawing buildings, but also managing construction projects.

“Look out and watch for females,” she beamed, “We go into fields that are male-dominated and sometimes do better than them. I see myself not necessarily being a girl boss, but simply a boss. Why should there be a distinction?”