How Can We Let New Clinic Open?

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

THE $300,000 clinic under development in San Salvador will remain closed indefinitely after construction has been completed, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said Saturday.

During a town hall meeting in San Salvador, Dr Minnis addressed areas of “great concern” on the island. These included the clinic, airport, and subdivision development.

In terms of the clinic, Dr Minnis questioned whether this second facility would be “necessary”, explaining the lack of staff for the existing clinic makes it difficult to justify the opening of another.

Furthermore, the current clinic’s machinery requires upgrades.

The prime minister told those present: “Let’s look at the reality: you have an excellent clinic available now, with all the necessary infrastructure in place but not functioning properly.

“You have an X-ray machine that has not been utilised for the past seven years. That’s analogue. We are now digital.

“That clinic is an outstanding clinic. But you do not have adequate staff. You have one doctor that’s working 24/7… You’re short on other personnel within that clinic.

“You don’t have personnel to handle the X-ray machine. All the cardiac monitors, etc.

“So imagine, if you have a state of the art clinic today, similar to those in Nassau…why in God’s name would I want to build another one, if I don’t have staff for the first one?

“I don’t know how that clinic is going to open up. I don’t even know whether it’s necessary or not. We do not have staff for one.

“We have a choice… We can open that right away and take the three staff that we have and divide them— one and a half here and one and a half there. Is that what you want?”

The audience shouted “No.”

Dr Minnis continued: “So it would stand to reason that your clinic may possibly be closed for a while. And let’s concentrate on doing and improving what we have.”

The prime minister noted that he hadn’t consulted with Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands on these remarks, but added that he was sure Dr Sands was listening to his speech.

However, Dr Minnis reiterated that the people of San Salvador “voted unanimously” that they wanted “quality care” over the government attempting to “stretch [itself] thin.”

During his budget debate in June 2017, Dr Sands criticised the Christie administration for awarding contracts totalling $14m for three clinics in Cat Island, one in Rum Cay and one in San Salvador. The San Salvador clinic contract was worth about $300,000, Dr Sands had said previously.

In July, Dr Sands indicated that these commitments were threatening to divert much-needed, scarce funds away from badly needed upgrades in Nassau where the government will get a bigger bang for its buck by benefitting more Bahamians.”

Oppositioin leader Philip “Brave” Davis, who represents the three islands, defended the clinic contracts in June. He said at the time: “Nothing is too good for any Bahamian. Nothing is too good for Cat Island, nothing is too good for San Salvador, nothing is too good for Rum Cay.”

During his speech on Saturday, the prime minister also addressed San Salvador’s airport, saying at this time, the only upgrade he can promise is a new terminal.

Dr Minnis said with the $30 million - $33 million allotted for the 28 airports throughout the country, it would be more beneficial to focus on airports with bigger markets such as Exuma and North Eleuthera.

Dr Minnis described the experience he had during his last visit to the Exuma airport.

He said guests had to be lined up, outside, “exposed to the elements.” Additionally, the bathroom was out of order. Upon looking inside, the prime minister discovered that the bathroom had no floor.

“Exuma continues to grow…. and therefore Exuma needs a new international airport to accommodate its guests.

“So quite a number of the funds will go there. And we’ll change the design (of) the airports so that we can expand rather than abandoning and building a new one.”

The audience agreed with Dr Minnis’ logic of focusing on a few specific airports as opposed to splitting the budget across all 28 airports— leaving “$1m per airport.”

However, the prime minister promised that the new terminal in San Salvador will be a priority.

Dr Minnis also discussed the government subdivision on the island that has been in development for “15 years,” according to an audience member.

The Minnis administration’s housing policy will be to assess the land, determine how many lots there are, and “ensure the infrastructure is in place – light, water, road, cable, etc.”

The land will then be sold at “rock bottom prices” so the people of San Salvador can build homes, residents were told. San Salvador has about 930 residents.