Woman Killed In Late-Night Collision On Gladstone Rd

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a traffic accident over the weekend that left a woman in New Providence dead.

According to police, the incident occurred on Gladstone Road shortly after midnight on Sunday. The accident involved a black Honda Fit driven by the woman and a white Nissan Tida, driven by a man.

EMS personnel arrived on the scene and attempted to revive the woman, who was unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead.

The man was taken to the hospital and is listed in serious condition.

The woman’s death marks the 20th traffic fatality for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Less than two weeks ago, three people were killed in two separate traffic accidents in Abaco and New Providence.

On March 23, a white Toyota Passo with four male occupants was travelling south on Fox Hill Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran into a utility pole and a tree.

The incident occurred shortly after 10pm. According to witnesses, the driver was attempting to overtake another vehicle at the time of the accident.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to revive one of the men. He died at the scene. The driver and two other passengers were injured.

On March 24, an accident occurred on S C Bootle Highway in Abaco that left two women dead. Shortly after 5pm, a grey Honda Fit with three female passengers hit a pine tree.

The driver, Catherine Martin, died from her injuries at the scene. The other two women were airlifted to New Providence. However, one of the women died the next morning.

In view of frequent traffic related deaths, police have advised motorists to be careful while driving and to avoid drinking, texting, or using anything that will cause distraction while behind the wheel.



Drivers are also advised to stay in their lanes and not overtake, to always be alert and ready to stop, and be extra cautious around pedestrian crossings.