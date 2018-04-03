Wondrous 'Party For The Nation' Call Answered By Hundreds

HUNDREDS of women from different denominations throughout the country took heed to the call of deaconess Elaine Hinsey and turned up on Clifford Park to pray for the nation. The historic park was chosen because it is a symbol of the birthplace of the nation, and is often a rallying point for national events.

Deaconess Hinsey made a clarion call for women of all races, ages and faiths to join together to pray for their families and for peace upon the nation. She felt divinely inspired to do so, especially in light of the rise in social ills, crime and violence facing Bahamians.

The event, held on Good Friday night under a full moon, was well-attended and inspired many who came out to hear testimonials and to pray together.

Deaconess Hinsey shared her own testimony of facing death’s door and being given up for dead by hospital nurses. She said she faced a flesh eating disease that even doctors in America were sceptical she would recover from. Thankfully, her immeasurable faith and a few “angels” who helped to nurse her back to health were enough for her to survive to tell her story. She believes that her life was spared for the very purpose of rallying women together in unity to wage a spiritual battle against evil in The Bahamas.

“We don’t want to see any more of our kids dying to gun and gang violence,” she said.

“We want to see the young people’s lives spared and we are going to gather on Clifford Park and we will make sure the the Lord is not disappointed in us... let the revival begin.”

Speakers of the night included Reverend Edris Bowe of Salem Union Baptist Church, who called on women of God to “put on the full armour” and stand for righteousness in the face of a myriad of social issues in the country. She highlighted the role of the woman in the family and the significance of uplifting men and nurturing children in order to bring back the ways of peace and Christian values that the nation was founded upon.

Reverend Norma Lightbourne held a prayer session specifically against incest and sexual deviance, noting that even religious leaders were using their titles to lure young children into sexual activities with them. Deaconess Hinsey said that unless pastors turn from wicked ways, “many of them would perish this year”.

Attendees were inspired, including evangelist Crystal Ferguson of Mount Ararat Baptist Church, who said she came out to pray for herself, her family and for the institution of family. She grew up in Bain Town and said that contrary to popular belief, this area known as “the ghetto” was once a peaceful, loving community where people looked out for one another and were their neighbour’s and brother’s keeper.

Mary Adderley, of Mount Pleasant Green Baptist Church, said she came out to pray as “there is so much chaos going on in the world” and to pray for “love”. She said the role of the church is vital in the country as it faces “too much violence, poverty and murder”.

Many of the attendees started praying from early on Good Friday morning and continued through the night in incessant prayer. Many of them laid on the grass at the park or knelt in passionate prayer. They held hands, sang and even cried together.

Pastor Alfred Stewart, head of the Bahamas Christian Council’s “Operation Restoration and Repentance”, said the council is in full support, adding: “it is our hope and belief that God will move in a mighty and special way. It’s time for a spirit of unity among believers in Christ”.

Deaconess Hinsey said if the women of The Bahamas come together in a time of fervent prayer, there would be a change: “The Lord said it is going to take the obedience of the women for the turnaround; I will deliver to the nation if they hearken to my voice.”