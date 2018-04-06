Dominican Man Charged Over Fraudulent Bahamian Visa

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Dominican accused of possessing a fraudulent Bahamian document was charged in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court this week.

Onasis Rafael Santos Estevez, 41, appeared in Court One before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson. He was charged with possession of a fraudulent Bahamian visa with intent to deceive an Immigration officer.

According to the particulars, on Monday, March 26, while at the Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Estevez presented a fraudulent visa to an immigration officer knowing that it was false with intent to deceive the officer.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine or serve one year in prison. On payment of his fine or on completion of a custody sentence, he is to be deported from the Bahamas.