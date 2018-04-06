Evans 12th Overall In 200m Free, Doesn't Make Final

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

GOLD COAST, Australia -- Joanna Evans liked the feeling of being the flag bearer for the Bahamas during the opening ceremonies of the XXI Commonwealth Games on Wednesday night. What she wasn't pleased with was her opening performance in the women's 200 metre freestyle on day one of the competition yesterday.

"Last night (Wednesday) was fun. It's always good to put on a good show for the Bahamians and try to get things going," said Evans about holding the distinction of being the flag bearer for the biggest games in the world outside of the Olympic Games. "But I see how the meet goes."

With less than 12 hours to get over the excitement that filled the Carrara Stadium as the games officially got started, Evans said the thrill of the ceremony signifies that it's time to get into high gear and start competing.

"I feel like that always gets everyone going for the meet, so I think it was good for all of us to go to get that kind of feel," she stated.

As the new senior member of the swim team competing here, Evans said she wanted to get a good showing in her initial event. But her time of two minutes and 01.75 seconds in the first of three heats of the women's 200m was good enough for fourth place.

However, she ended up in 12th place overall, four spots short of advancing to the final. The eighth and final spot went to Lucy Hope of Scotland in 1:59.18.

The fastest qualifying time was done by Ariarne Titmus of Australia in 1:57.02.

"It was a start, so we will see," said Evans, who was a little bit disappointed with her performance.

She came through the first 50m in third place in a split of 28.45. By the time she got to the 100m, the Grand Bahamian dropped to fourth in a 30.38 split for a time of 58.83. She remained in that position, even though the split was 31.30 for 1:30.13 through 150.

The University of Texas at Austin junior's final 50 was 31.62. Evans, whose mother Lynn was on the stands supporting her, will now have two days to relax-and recuperate before she gets back into the pool on Sunday for the 100m free. Her final event will be two days later in the 400m free on Tusday's final day of competition for swimming.

When asked what to expect from her, Evans was right to the point.

"I can't tell you," she quipped. "You will have to find out."

This is Evans' second appearance at the four-yearly Commonwealth Games, having made her debut in Glasgow, Scotland in 2014 when she was 12th in the 800m free, 16th in the 400m free and 19th in the 200m. She has already improved on at least one of those positions, even though it wasn't quite what she anticipated.

Two years ago, Evans also participated in her first Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where she was 37th in the 200m, 13th in the 400m and 23th in the 800m. She currently holds the national record in all three events - 2:01.62 in the 200m; 4:17.37 in the 400m and 8:32.19 in the 800m.