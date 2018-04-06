Jamaican Officials Slam Treatment At Carifta

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

JAMAICAN officials have blasted the Bahamas' hosting of the Carifta Games, claiming their team was treated unprofessionally.

This was reported Wednesday by Television Jamaica, a media company in that country.

Specific allegations were not mentioned, but Machel Woolery, head coach of Jamaica's track and field team, said: "It was difficult for us to really overcome the officials and the way how they operate. We don't use to officials operate in that unprofessional manner but such is life (sic)."

Organisers reportedly ran out of medals to give top-three finishers.

Christopher Taylor, Jamaica's team captain and under-20 200m gold medalist, said: "The only disappointment is I did not get a medal for the 4x4 because they're saying that they ran out of medals. And it's Carifta, why would they run out of medals? And it's my last Carifta, so I was hoping to come back to Jamaica with three gold medals."

Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Michael Pintard and The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations did not respond to The Tribune's requests for comment before press time.