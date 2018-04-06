Johnson Apologises As Pm Stays Silent

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AFTER facing calls for him to resign or be fired for his public criticism over Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ delay in appointing a substantive chief justice, State Legal Affairs Minister Elsworth Johnson apologised for making the comments, telling reporters it was the “wrong” forum to have done so.

The former Bahamas Bar Association president further revealed he met with the prime minister where he also apologised in private.

Mr Johnson also said he “totally” supported Dr Minnis and the work of his administration.

The apology came after critics, particularly Damian Gomez – former state legal affairs minister in an interview with The Nassau Guardian - said Mr Johnson should either resign or be fired for publicly calling on the prime minister to appoint someone to the post of chief justice, as opposed for speaking to him privately. He said the comments were “ill advised.” Former Court of Appeal President Dame Joan Sawyer has also chastised Mr Johnson, calling his comments “inappropriate” as a member of Cabinet.

However, Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis took a different tone. While he said he would not get into the issue of Mr Johnson’s apology or whether he was out of line, the Official Opposition leader said the Yamacraw MP had been “courageous” enough to speak publicly to a lingering issue. Earlier this week, Mr Davis said his party agreed with Mr Johnson’s position on the matter.

Asked about this issue again yesterday, Dr Minnis did not respond to any questions fielded by reporters.

“My mantra on coming into politics has always been to fear God with a holy fear, to maintain my integrity and obviously as I serve my country to have the confidence of my prime minister,” Mr Johnson told reporters outside the House of Assembly, where the body of former parliamentarian Theresa Moxey-Ingraham was laying in state.

“I do realise that the forum used to express my sentiments were totally wrong.

“I have met with the prime minister. I have apologised to him and so in that vein I am a man so I apologise to my colleagues and to the country. It’s a learning experience but in this you can’t make too many mistakes and so for that I want to say that I do apologise to the prime minister. The forum was inappropriate and may God continue to bless the Bahamas.”

Asked to how he felt about the leadership of Dr Minnis, Mr Johnson said: “Only to say I totally support him and that’s my comment.”

On Tuesday, the Nassau Guardian published an interview with Mr Johnson where he said the right, transparent and accountable thing to do is for the prime minister to exercise his constitutional authority and appoint a chief justice.

He said the converse would be to allow to allow the office, which is not above reasonable criticism, to be subjected to observations and sentiments that may not be in the best interest of the administration of justice.

“I bet you if a foreign person was brought in to fill the office that, that individual would be given a full substantive appointment and provided with all of the benefits that the office carries,” Mr Johnson said earlier this week.

“We must work to remove this self-loathing and nihilistic mind-set that undermine our creativity and enterprise as a people.

“The right, transparent and accountable thing to do is for the PM to exercise his constitutional authority and appoint a chief justice.”

He went on to assert that in dealing with the administration of justice there should be absolutely nothing done directly or indirectly to undermine it. He said the right and just thing to do is to fill the vacancy especially when there is “street” talk surrounding the appointment.

Late last month, current BBA President Khalil Parker suggested the constant undermining of democracy has pushed the country to an existential and constitutional crisis.

In an article titled “Our Judiciary Must Be Unfettered,” Mr Parker detailed a longstanding “insidious process” underpinned by sweeping abuses of power by the government, a sleeping legislature, and what he defined as “slow and steady” attempts to create a compromised and impotent judiciary.

Stephen Isaacs was sworn in as acting chief justice last December.

The lack of a substantive chief justice has also rankled some lawyers. In February, Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis urged his colleagues to meet at the Supreme Court, abandoning their schedules for the day to show solidarity against the “ongoing disregard for justice, fairness and integrity.”

Magistrate Rolle-Davis was later joined by a handful of attorneys as well as another magistrate in protest.