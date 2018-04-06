Man And Woman Charged In Connection With $80,000 Drug Seizure

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A MAN and a woman were charged in a Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with the seizure of almost $80,000 worth of marijuana from a home in western New Providence earlier this week.

Patrick Bosfield, 47, and Veronica Beauchesne, 53, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney faced with one count each of cultivation of marijuana and two counts each of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

The alleged acts by the two that led to the charges were allegedly committed on April 5 in the Coral Harbour area.

According to reports, around 6am on the day in question, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), Marine Unit and K-9 unit, with assistance from US Drug Enforcement Agents, conducted a joint operation at a home on Devonshire Drive, Coral Harbour.

That operation resulted in the seizure of 173 marijuana plants and several packages of suspected marijuana. The weight of the drugs was 72.6 pounds with a street value of $77,000.

An adult male and female were taken into custody in connection with the discovery.

Both Bosfield and Beauchesne pleaded not guilty to the charges as they were read yesterday.

Bail was denied and the two were ordered to be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until June 12 for trial; however, they have the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

The pair are represented by attorney Ian Cargill.