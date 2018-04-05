Politicians Remember Theresa Moxey-Ingraham

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THERESA Moxey-Ingraham was remembered yesterday as a politician who did not allow political affiliation to influence her work and advocacy for Bahamians.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham was among those who paid respects to the deceased Cabinet minister and parliamentarian as her body lay in state at the House of Assembly ahead of a state funeral today at St Agnes Anglican Church on Baillou Hill Road at 11am.

“I got to know Theresa Moxey (Ingraham) early in her political career when I was the chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party in 1976 and she had joined the Free National Movement,” Mr Ingraham said. “Subsequently when I became the leader of the FNM in 1990, she was a teacher. She was a very passionate person and a very fiery speaker at FNM rallies.

“I am sad that she is no longer with us.”

Official Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis recalled Mrs Moxey-Ingraham was not “straightjacketed” by her ardent support of the FNM.

He said: “Her political life, though not as lengthy as one would have thought, she nevertheless spent most of her whole life promoting things that helped to build up the common good of the Bahamas.

“Even though she was a very strong and ardent supporter of the FNM, she did not allow herself to be straightjacketed by her involvement in and membership of the FNM party.

“I have always taken my hat off to her.

“I remember her passionate debates in Parliament when we were in there together and despite that passionate debate that some times is the thrust the political divide may engender she never lost focus of what it was that she was elected for.”

Elsworth Johnson, state legal affairs minister, added the former senator mentored him, offering sound advice when he entered the political arena.