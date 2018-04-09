Insight: Welcome To Beautiful Cabbage Beach

By Morgan Adderley
Tribune Staff Reporter
LARGE piles of bottles, discarded poles, and general trash mar the entrance to Cabbage Beach near the Riu Hotel on Paradise Island.
Although trees on either side of the entryway create a stunning frame of the crystal blue waters, the closer one gets to the sea the more apparent are the large piles of litter.
A quick detour away from the water and into the surrounding bushes reveals even more sections of garbage.
The Tribune visited the area recently to find out the reaction of tourists and locals to the garbage piles.
One local bystander told The Tribune that the trash is “the business owner problem,” presumably referring to hotel owners on the island.
However, the presence of the garbage did not seem to hamper the experience of the numerous tourists on the beach below.
One visitor who identified herself as Eileen from Ireland, told The Tribune: “I think because we just arrived this morning and we’re going straight to the water, we had tunnel vision so it never really affected our view.
“We’ll definitely keep an eye out on the way back, but the view of the beach was too good to take your eyes away.”
A mother of two from Washington, DC said neither she nor her family had noticed the litter. Visiting on a cruise, she said they were transfixed by the sea.
Comments
DDK 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
Much of this looks like discarded old beach furniture. Agree that the ultimate responsibility is that of the property owner. As to the reaction of locals, many of our people are great litter bugs and lazy to boot. Why bother to properly dispose of garbage and debris when it is much easier to just toss it? A sad treatment of one of the world's most beautiful beaches....
Islandboy242242 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
Not great to look at but after the huge swell we've had there is going to be trashed items and also items brought in with the wind/swell. No huge dumpsters around, so in a pile near the bush out of the way seems better than on the beach to get pulled back in the ocean. Should have asked whats going on with the Eastern Access - steps were getting done quickly then full stop, now no visible work done since March 15th.
Gotoutintime 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Typical---Bahamians can make a slum out of anything!
joeblow 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
I remember people using branches off a coconut tree to sweep the dirt in front of their yard clean. Bahamians used to believe cleanliness was next to godliness. Many of our people have lost pride in themselves and by extension the country. We must find a way to bring it back!
