Insight: Welcome To Beautiful Cabbage Beach

By Morgan Adderley

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

LARGE piles of bottles, discarded poles, and general trash mar the entrance to Cabbage Beach near the Riu Hotel on Paradise Island.

Although trees on either side of the entryway create a stunning frame of the crystal blue waters, the closer one gets to the sea the more apparent are the large piles of litter.

A quick detour away from the water and into the surrounding bushes reveals even more sections of garbage.

The Tribune visited the area recently to find out the reaction of tourists and locals to the garbage piles.

One local bystander told The Tribune that the trash is “the business owner problem,” presumably referring to hotel owners on the island.

However, the presence of the garbage did not seem to hamper the experience of the numerous tourists on the beach below.

One visitor who identified herself as Eileen from Ireland, told The Tribune: “I think because we just arrived this morning and we’re going straight to the water, we had tunnel vision so it never really affected our view.

“We’ll definitely keep an eye out on the way back, but the view of the beach was too good to take your eyes away.”

A mother of two from Washington, DC said neither she nor her family had noticed the litter. Visiting on a cruise, she said they were transfixed by the sea.