Minnis Coup – ‘Not A Chance In Hell’

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Cabinet minister Tennyson Wells yesterday theorised the only credible threat to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ leadership was the country’s economic stability, not another party coup.

Mr Wells sounded off on persistent rumours of discord within Dr Minnis’ Cabinet, telling The Tribune the Free National Movement’s leadership challenges last term served as a lesson for all politicians.

Social media and tabloid rumours of a budding FNM coup centre around claims of diminished confidence in Dr Minnis from his parliamentary caucus.

The FNM has not yet decided whether it will hold a national convention this year, as mandated by its constitution.

“I think they should follow what the constitution say,” Mr Wells said when contacted by The Tribune yesterday. “You hear rumours about it but I don’t think there’s any validity to it, nobody could beat Minnis now. Every government had the same kind of things (missteps); it’s been played up more now than ever in the past, but persons knew about mistakes and pitfalls, they always there in every government.

“Whoever’s contemplating (a coup) that don’t stand a ghost chance in hell. I see those things but it’s nonsense, they wasting their time. The first possible chance of getting rid of Minnis, if that happen, would probably be if the economy hasn’t moved 18 months before the next election.

“If (Minnis) hasn’t performed or shown any evidence of performance by then, it’s a possibility and only a possibility.”

The Tribune canvassed several senior FNM members yesterday, most of whom believed the rumours were opposition tactics working to unseat Dr Minnis or at the very least erode his public image.

One MP suggested the Official Opposition was attempting to exploit Dr Minnis’ perceived insecurities or “thin skin” by fabricating discord reminiscent of his clash with former Official Opposition leader Loretta Butler-Turner.

Yesterday, Mr Wells said: “Most of the people talking and pushing these things are cowards and wouldn’t lift a finger. Between 2012 and 2016 was a lesson or message to all of them if they have any political savvy. Minnis is very politically astute, don’t mind what you see out there, Minnis know what he doing. Those who wanna raise their hand against him, they just get it cut off.

“I’m surprised they would even think about it at this stage less than year after they win the government. I don’t see nothing happening with it.”

FNM Chairman Carl Culmer told The Tribune yesterday the possibility of a convention has not come up before the party’s Central Council, but the matter will have to be raised before July. He believes the rumours are the machinations of the Progressive Liberal Party, keen on exploiting perceived weaknesses and distracting the government from its agenda.

“We haven’t gone to council,” Mr Culmer said. “I don’t preempt nothing, it’s a democracy and we allow the council to dictate what it is.”

As for the rumours of discord, Mr Culmer continued: “There is no such thing as no confidence (in Dr Minnis), there are so much other things to be accomplished. All (Cabinet members) busy trying to work their ministries and make sure Bahamians are first, and making good on the obligations we made to them.”

He said: “Everyone’s busy doing what they supposed to. The PLP is manufacturing propaganda, we don’t pay that no mind.”

Last week, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands expressed his full confidence in Dr Minnis’ leadership while dismissing social media and tabloid rumours of a budding FNM coup.

“No truth at all (to the rumours),” he said last week, “no truth at all, idle hands clearly is the devil’s work.”