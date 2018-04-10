Evans Just Misses Out On Medal In 400m Freestyle Final

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

GOLD Coast, Australia: Joanna Evans just missed getting on the podium with a fourth place in the women's 400 metre freestyle on Tuesday night at the Optus Aquatic Centre at the Commonwealth Games.

Her time of four minutes and 08.82 seconds had her trailing Australian champion Atiarne Titmus, the gold medallist in 4:00.93 and England's Holly Hibbott, the silver medallist in 4:05.31 and bronze medallist Eleanor Faulkner, who did 4:07.35.

In fact, Titmus pulled away from the field and easily won in a games record, shattering the previous mark of 4:04.47 that was held by Lauren Boyle of New Zealand.

Back in action after she got off to a promising start as the flag raiser during the opening ceremonies, Evans encountered some technical challenges when she competed in her first event in the 200m free and, even though she had some time to recuperate, she was just not the same on the final day of competition for swimming.

"It's just annoying," said a disgusted Evans. "I came in and tried to do what I had to do and some things just did not add up."

When asked to elaborate, Evans said there were some things that were "out of my control. I would rather not mention it."

Obviously disappointed, Evans said there's no reason why she should not have been on the podium.

"Yeah, yeah," she stated, when asked about how disappointing it was that she didn't get there.

With her second Commonwealth Games behind her, Evans said she will now go back to the drawing board at Texas A&M where she's a junior and try to work on the things that didn't come through for her here.

The 19-year-old Grand Bahamaian said her performance here was much better than it was four years ago when she competed in the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, but she's undecided on what her future holds.

"I will go back to Texas and practice and see where it goes from there," she stated.

Earlier in the day, Evans advanced to the final by placing third in her heat in 4:12.38 for sixth place overall.

Her performance came after she had four days to relax from her fourth place in her heat for 12th place overall in the 200m freestyle in 2:01.75. She said that she took the time to enjoy the experience here in the Gold Coast.

"It's always good to adjust to the time and get used to the environment," Evans summed up.

During the race, Evans posted splits of 28.50 in the first 50m, 30.81 for 59-55 at 100m; 31.33 for 1:30.88 at 150m; 31.50 for 2:02.38 at 200m; 31.52 for 2:33.90 at 250m; 31.67 for 3:05.57 at 300m; 32.04 at 3:37.81 at 350m and 31.21 in her final 50m.