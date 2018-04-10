Man Dies In Hospital After Latest Shooting

A MAN has died in hospital after a shooting on Homestead Street last night.
Reports say the man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds at around 8pm but he later died of his injuries.
According to The Tribune’s records this is the 25th murder of 2018.
More like this story
- Man dies after Fleming Street drive-by shooting
- BREAKING NEWS: Man dies in hospital after Carew Street shooting - police hunt two suspects
- Two hunted after shooting man dead in his car on Homestead Street
- Three in hospital after New Providence shootings
- Murder suspect dies in hospital after shootout with police
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID