Man Dies In Hospital After Latest Shooting

As of Tuesday, April 10, 2018

A MAN has died in hospital after a shooting on Homestead Street last night.

Reports say the man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds at around 8pm but he later died of his injuries.

According to The Tribune’s records this is the 25th murder of 2018.

