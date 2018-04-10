Man Injured In Ragged Island Street Shooting

POLICE are investigating a shooting incident on Monday which left a man with injuries.
Shortly after 1am, a man had just arrived at his residence on Ragged Island Street when he was approached by a male armed with a firearm, who shot him before running away, police said. The victim was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.
A short time later, police took a man into custody in connection with this incident.
