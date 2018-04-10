0

Man Injured In Ragged Island Street Shooting

As of Tuesday, April 10, 2018

POLICE are investigating a shooting incident on Monday which left a man with injuries.

Shortly after 1am, a man had just arrived at his residence on Ragged Island Street when he was approached by a male armed with a firearm, who shot him before running away, police said. The victim was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

A short time later, police took a man into custody in connection with this incident.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment