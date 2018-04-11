Table Tennis: Rollins Loses 14-Minute Match

GOLD Coast, Australia -- Adrian Rollins lost his match 4-0 to Rohan Sirisena of Sri Lanka in the men's singles group 15 game one of the table tennis competition at the Oxenford Studios on Tuesday.

The match lasted 14 minutes.

Rollins, the oldest member of Team Bahamas at 54, was beaten by the 36-year-old Sirisena 11-3 in game one, 11-2 in game two, 11-4 in game three and 116 in game four.