Us Embassy Issues Alert After Cable Beach Armed Robbery

THE American Embassy in Nassau yesterday issued a security alert advising its citizens of an armed robbery at a Cable Beach restaurant on Sunday.

The embassy warned American citizens to be aware of their surroundings, and review personal security plans.

The alert read: "According to local media reports, an armed robbery occurred on Sunday, April 8, at a restaurant in the Cable Beach area near the intersection of West Bay Street and Atlantic Drive.

"The suspect brandished a firearm at employees then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

"As of today there are no suspects in custody but police are actively investigating."

Police on Sunday reported two separate armed robberies: one at a web shop on Baillou Hill and St Vincent Roads, and the other at a fast food restaurant on West Bay Street.

According to police, the West Bay Street incident took place around 1pm. The gunman entered the fast food restaurant, held up the employees and robbed the eatery of cash before fleeing on foot.

Investigations are ongoing, according to police.

This is the third security alert issued this year.

The first came in February after an American woman was attacked during an evening jog on West Bay Street, and the second in March warned visiting Americans on spring break to again "avoid Jet Ski operators" and be careful in dealing with scooter rental companies.

The US State department updated its travel advisory for the country in January, telling its citizens to also stay clear of popular cultural restaurant hub the Fish Fry at Arawak Cay at night.

The Bahamas is ranked at 'Level 2: Exercise increase caution,' by the State Department which stated violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies and sexual assault are common, even during daylight hours and in tourist areas.