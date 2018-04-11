Young Banker Found Dead In Her Home

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A young banker was found dead in her residence Monday morning. According to social media reports, the woman's name was Raquel Farquharson.

The police are treating this case as a "sudden death," Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash told The Tribune yesterday. The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy has taken place.

Farquharson was reportedly a bank employee who left work early on Friday.

She was found dead in her home days later.