Young Banker Found Dead In Her Home

By MORGAN ADDERLEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
madderley@tribunemedia.net
A young banker was found dead in her residence Monday morning. According to social media reports, the woman's name was Raquel Farquharson.
The police are treating this case as a "sudden death," Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash told The Tribune yesterday. The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy has taken place.
Farquharson was reportedly a bank employee who left work early on Friday.
She was found dead in her home days later.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID