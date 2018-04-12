10 Haitian Migrants Apprehended After Vessel Lands On Eleuthera

TEN Haitian migrants were apprehended during a joint effort with the United States Operations Turks and Caicos, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, police and immigration officers after their vessel landed on Eleuthera yesterday morning.

After RBDF and OPBAT officials received information of a vessel with migrants in the area, a search for the vessel was immediately launched.

The boat was found on a beach in Bannerman Town, Eleuthera.

The 10 migrants were discovered in the bushes and handed over to immigration officials for further processing. A RBDF patrol craft is patrolling and monitoring the area

This is the second group of migrants to be caught in Bahamian waters in less than a week. On Friday, April 7, 50 migrants were apprehended after a US Coast Guard vessel and a RBDF vessel were deployed to intercept their sloop. The sloop was eventually apprehended by the Coast Guard approximately 60 nautical miles west of Inagua.

They were deported to Haiti immediately by the Coast Guard.