Davis: Public Accounts Committee Will Investigate '$1bn Spent By Government'

OPPOSITION Leader Philip "Brave" Davis announced yesterday the Public Accounts Committee will investigate the fact that the government has reportedly spent more than $1 billion in the first six months of the 2017-2018 fiscal year and is also summoning representatives of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education to explain why they either refuse to comply with the committee's requests for information or have ignored them.

Mr Davis said the committee requested information from the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank on the country's deficit figures. He said while the Central Bank responded, the Ministry of Finance claimed the committee lacks jurisdiction to review the matter.

"The Finance Ministry will be summoned to the committee on its resumed date for hearing April 24 to clarify its position," he said in a press statement yesterday.

Likewise, he said the committee asked representatives of the Ministry of Education "to come and explain the contract for the building repairs to the Stephen Dillet Primary School.

Summons

The Education Ministry ignored the committee's request. A summons has been issued for the ministry.

"Finally, the committee is to open an investigation into the fact that the government reportedly spent (more than $1bn) in the first six months of the fiscal year 2017 to 2018. This is some $500 million more than the period the same time in fiscal (year) 2016-2017," Mr Davis said.

Contractual matters related to the Stephen Dillet Primary School became controversial last year when Works Minister Desmond Bannister revealed the contract to renovate the school was not awarded in accordance with best practices.

A row of words subsequently erupted over which administration allowed the project to begin.

Education Minister Jeff Lloyd said the first time he was made aware of the PAC's request for information was when he was contacted by this newspaper yesterday.

He said his ministry will comply with the PAC's requests.

"The PAC is a statutorily established committee, the most powerful in the House of Assembly," Mr Lloyd said. "By law they are authorised to investigate any organisation or entity that is the recipient of funds from the people of this country. Whomever they want to speak to in this ministry they are welcome to do so at anytime.

"This is a government of openness, accountability and transparency. Anything ever conducted in this ministry is open for scrutiny by the representatives of the people and that is the PAC. We have nothing to hide. It doesn't matter who it is, what it is, the scope of their investigation, please come on by. No sweat, no problem.

"It is with great respect and admiration that our democracy works in the matter in which it does because it shows this is what the framers of the constitution envisioned, that there would be accountability for the public's hard earned money. Compliance is the morally and constitutionally appropriate thing to do."