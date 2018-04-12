Record-Breaker Shaunae Wins 200m Gold

By BRENT STUBBS

GOLD Coast, Australia: On a night when three Bahamians mounted the podium to receive their medals at the XXI Commonwealth Games, Shaunae Miller-Uibo received the gold from Jamaica's retired icon Usain Bolt for her record breaking performance in the women's 200 metre final.

Not only did Miller-Uibo pull away from the field out of lane three, she crossed the finish line in 22.09 – erasing Bahamian superstar Debbie Ferguson's Commonwealth Games record of 22.20 that she set in Manchester, England in 2002. That year, Ferguson-McKenzie also won the 100m and she helped the Bahamas win the 4 x 100m relay.

This year, the spotlight was on Miller-Uibo in her Commonwealth Games debut and she didn't disappoint. She added the Commonwealth title to the bronze she picked up in the 200m at the IAAF World Championships last year in London, England following her disappointing slip from gold to fourth place in the 400m.

The 2016 Olympic 400m champion, sporting a grey mixed with lilac colouring of her hair, said it was an honour to clinch the title here.

"It's a good feeling, an accomplishment that came early in the season in April. I know a lot of the girls are not in tip top shape, neither am I, but I'm happy with the gold and I'm happy with the time. It shows that I'm on pace for the summer to come and I'm excited to see what happens."

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson got the silver in a lifetime best of 22.18 with Dina Asher-Smith of England clinching the bronze in 22.29. Olympic champion Elaine Thompson was left off the podium in fourth in 22.30.

Millr-Uibo, who turns 23 this month, said she didn't know whether having her parents, May and Shaun Miller, in the stands, breaking Ferguson-McKenzie's record or getting the medal from Bolt was the highlight of her achievement here – she was just happy to get the gold for the Bahamas.

Her performance followed the comeback silver medal achievement by Jeffery Gibson in the men's 400m hurdles and Jamal Wilson silver medal triumph in the men's high jump the night before. Team Bahamas was looking for a fourth medal, but Bianca 'BB' Stuart could only muster an eighth place in the women's long jump.